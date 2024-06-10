Swimsuit

Kamie Crawford Launches Little Words Project Bracelet to Support Best Buddies Organization

The television and podcast host celebrated National Best Friend Day with the limited release.

Martha Zaytoun

Kamie Crawford and others celebrate the launch of Little Words Project bracelet / Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

This past week, we celebrated National Best Friend Day, an annual event honoring the supportive communities unique to each one of us.

For Kamie Crawford, it was just that much more significant because it coincided with the release of her Little Words Project collaboration. In honor of the sweet June 8 holiday, the television and podcast host teamed up with Best Buddies to launch a “Kindfluencer” bracelet, designed to honor and celebrate friendship.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Live for a limited-time only, the beaded bracelet—designed by the three-time SI Swimsuit model herself—features the word “Bestie,” making it the perfect present for those important people in your life. But, more importantly, the purchase of a bracelet has the potential to effect change in the lives of others.

Half of the net proceeds from the bracelet sales will be donated to Best Buddies, “an organization near and dear to Kamie’s heart,” Little Words Project wrote on their website. “Best Buddies is a a non-profit organization that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Crawford hosted a little get-together over the weekend to commemorate the launch. A handful of friends, including fellow SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English, gathered to celebrate.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Shop the bracelet below.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Little Words Project Bestie Kindfluencer Drop by @kamiecrawford, $30 (littlewordsproject.com)

Little Words Project

With an exclusive bead pattern courtesy of Crawford herself, this pastel-colored bracelet makes for the perfect addition to your summer stack. The “Bestie” bracelet is available in four sizes for a limited-time only.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Published
MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a Lifestyle & Trending News writer for SI Swimsuit. Before joining the team, Martha worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Martha loves to watercolor and oil paint, run or water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

