Kamie Crawford Launches Little Words Project Bracelet to Support Best Buddies Organization
This past week, we celebrated National Best Friend Day, an annual event honoring the supportive communities unique to each one of us.
For Kamie Crawford, it was just that much more significant because it coincided with the release of her Little Words Project collaboration. In honor of the sweet June 8 holiday, the television and podcast host teamed up with Best Buddies to launch a “Kindfluencer” bracelet, designed to honor and celebrate friendship.
Live for a limited-time only, the beaded bracelet—designed by the three-time SI Swimsuit model herself—features the word “Bestie,” making it the perfect present for those important people in your life. But, more importantly, the purchase of a bracelet has the potential to effect change in the lives of others.
Half of the net proceeds from the bracelet sales will be donated to Best Buddies, “an organization near and dear to Kamie’s heart,” Little Words Project wrote on their website. “Best Buddies is a a non-profit organization that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
Crawford hosted a little get-together over the weekend to commemorate the launch. A handful of friends, including fellow SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English, gathered to celebrate.
Shop the bracelet below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Little Words Project Bestie Kindfluencer Drop by @kamiecrawford, $30 (littlewordsproject.com)
With an exclusive bead pattern courtesy of Crawford herself, this pastel-colored bracelet makes for the perfect addition to your summer stack. The “Bestie” bracelet is available in four sizes for a limited-time only.