Kamie Crawford Sports Stunning Dress With This Daring Detail for Film Premiere
Woah, nelly? Nah, more like “Woah, Kamie!”
TV host and SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford was a mesmerizing daydream at the red carpet premiere of the 2025 horror remake I Know What You Did Last Summer this week, and she took to her Instagram account to share some of her favorite snapshots from the event. In the images, Crawford sported a daring black strapless dress that we’re absolutely obsessed with.
Check out Crawford’s Instagram post here.
The gown came with a unique detail: some intricately placed cut-outs. Add an extra strap around the neckline to create a choker illusion, and the result was a sophisticated final silhouette that screamed pure elegance. A lovely pair of silver open-toed heels with criss-cross straps was the cherry on top, and her hair, flawlessly styled in a wavy bob, was just as show-stopping.
The model was all smiles, as she was truly in her element. After all, Crawford adores filmmaking and everything to do with working off-camera—so much so that she envisions a life in production now that she’s departed from MTV’s Catfish after six entertaining years.
“It was a difficult decision, but I am so excited about the future and what’s to come,” the 32-year-old told The Blast back in 2024 when asked how she felt about leaving the beloved series. “I obviously love hosting. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, and I feel very blessed to be able to do it, and I don’t see myself not hosting, but I really want to get into the production side of things and be the one behind the camera.”
Crawford also noted that—as much as she loved watching the highs and lows of online dating—there was something particularly fascinating about seeing what played out behind the camera. Witnessing how compelling stories can come to life in a matter of weeks, as well as being able to share vulnerable moments off-screen, Crawford found herself noticing the background action more and more.
“[...] But I think some of the best moments are what happen off-camera. You know, there have been so many times that we got to travel with our hopeful and take them to different places and get them to try new foods that they haven’t tried, or we go bowling or something like that and really get to know people,” she added.
Continuing on the subject of her favorite off-camera activities, she said, “I love getting to know the people that we help on a deeper level than just what you see on camera, because in order for them to trust us or trust me with their heart in this very vulnerable situation, you want to know them.”