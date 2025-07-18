Swimsuit

Kamie Crawford Sports Stunning Dress With This Daring Detail for Film Premiere

The model brought stylish sophistication to the red carpet this week.

Diana Nosa

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Woah, nelly? Nah, more like “Woah, Kamie!

TV host and SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford was a mesmerizing daydream at the red carpet premiere of the 2025 horror remake I Know What You Did Last Summer this week, and she took to her Instagram account to share some of her favorite snapshots from the event. In the images, Crawford sported a daring black strapless dress that we’re absolutely obsessed with.

Check out Crawford’s Instagram post here.

Kamie Crawford is wearing a black dress at the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” red carpet premeire.
Kamie Crawford attends the Columbia Pictures & Screen Gems World Premiere of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in Los Angeles, California in July 2025. / Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures/Getty Images

The gown came with a unique detail: some intricately placed cut-outs. Add an extra strap around the neckline to create a choker illusion, and the result was a sophisticated final silhouette that screamed pure elegance. A lovely pair of silver open-toed heels with criss-cross straps was the cherry on top, and her hair, flawlessly styled in a wavy bob, was just as show-stopping.

The model was all smiles, as she was truly in her element. After all, Crawford adores filmmaking and everything to do with working off-camera—so much so that she envisions a life in production now that she’s departed from MTV’s Catfish after six entertaining years.

“It was a difficult decision, but I am so excited about the future and what’s to come,” the 32-year-old told The Blast back in 2024 when asked how she felt about leaving the beloved series. “I obviously love hosting. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, and I feel very blessed to be able to do it, and I don’t see myself not hosting, but I really want to get into the production side of things and be the one behind the camera.”

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Crawford also noted that—as much as she loved watching the highs and lows of online dating—there was something particularly fascinating about seeing what played out behind the camera. Witnessing how compelling stories can come to life in a matter of weeks, as well as being able to share vulnerable moments off-screen, Crawford found herself noticing the background action more and more.

“[...] But I think some of the best moments are what happen off-camera. You know, there have been so many times that we got to travel with our hopeful and take them to different places and get them to try new foods that they haven’t tried, or we go bowling or something like that and really get to know people,” she added.

Continuing on the subject of her favorite off-camera activities, she said, “I love getting to know the people that we help on a deeper level than just what you see on camera, because in order for them to trust us or trust me with their heart in this very vulnerable situation, you want to know them.”

Next. Lili Reinhart New Role. Lili Reinhart Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Hair Color for Romantic Comedy Role. dark

Published
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/Fashion