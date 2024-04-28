Kate Love Is a Vision in Colorful Figure-Hugging Maxi for a Night Out
When it comes to modeling, having a good sense of style isn’t part of the job description, but it does come with the territory. Attending fashion weeks and partaking in brand campaigns on a regular basis is bound to make a good dresser out of anyone. And, of course, some models just come by a sleek sense of style naturally.
That’s what we would say of the ever-stylish Kate Love. Sure, her years in the industry may have refined her closet, but she has always had a penchant for dressing well.
When it comes to both an afternoon in or a night out, we know we can count on the 36-year-old for outfit inspiration that won’t disappoint. And while we appreciate Love for her adherence to neutral tones and muted shades, her latest night-out look is anything but—and we love it all the same.
On Friday, the model posted a TikTok “#fitcheck,” in which she showed off a recent favorite night-out look from luxury brand Missoni. The fitted maxi dress featured a high neckline, long sleeves and a patchwork chevron pattern in shades of pink, black and gray (a far cry from her go-to tones).
She paired the colorful number with gold hoops and a small blue shoulder bag. Where glam was concerned, Love leaned into the vibrance of the dress, sporting a pink lip and bright red nails.
It isn’t the first time we’ve been inspired by Love’s sense of fashion, and it certainly won’t be the last.