Swimsuit

Kate Love Is a Vision in Colorful Figure-Hugging Maxi for a Night Out

The model has inspired us yet again with her latest fashionable look.

Martha Zaytoun

Kate Love was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis.
Kate Love was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to modeling, having a good sense of style isn’t part of the job description, but it does come with the territory. Attending fashion weeks and partaking in brand campaigns on a regular basis is bound to make a good dresser out of anyone. And, of course, some models just come by a sleek sense of style naturally.

That’s what we would say of the ever-stylish Kate Love. Sure, her years in the industry may have refined her closet, but she has always had a penchant for dressing well.

When it comes to both an afternoon in or a night out, we know we can count on the 36-year-old for outfit inspiration that won’t disappoint. And while we appreciate Love for her adherence to neutral tones and muted shades, her latest night-out look is anything but—and we love it all the same.

On Friday, the model posted a TikTok “#fitcheck,” in which she showed off a recent favorite night-out look from luxury brand Missoni. The fitted maxi dress featured a high neckline, long sleeves and a patchwork chevron pattern in shades of pink, black and gray (a far cry from her go-to tones).

She paired the colorful number with gold hoops and a small blue shoulder bag. Where glam was concerned, Love leaned into the vibrance of the dress, sporting a pink lip and bright red nails.

It isn’t the first time we’ve been inspired by Love’s sense of fashion, and it certainly won’t be the last.

Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a Lifestyle & Trending News writer for SI Swimsuit. Before joining the team, Martha worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Martha loves to watercolor and oil paint, run or water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.