Keke Palmer Is Breathtaking in Gold Halter-Neck Gown With Daring Slit for ‘Vanity Fair’ Event
Baby, this is Keke Palmer!
Palmer is not letting people rest with the number of stunning outfits she’s been wearing at red carpet events. Just when fans think they have a break to take in her latest look, the actress comes back to deliver yet another fashion gem that simply leaves everyone speechless. This time, she wowed at the Vanity Fair x Instagram event, “Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood,” in a shiny mustard gold dress that did her toned body and gorgeous face justice.
The Christian Dior gown begins with a deep U-shaped plunge and halter-neck to allow the perfect amount of skin to show. At the midriff, one half is the rest of the gold fabric that extends to Palmer’s feet while the other is an invisible tie knot followed by a high slit. Just like the plunge, the slit provides the perfect amount of sex appeal. However, the slit out-serves by a landslide as it gives her glowy long legs a much-needed moment.
What better shoe to wear than a matching gold pair of triangle-pointed, open-toed heels? This choice made the look even more flawless. But not more than Palmer’s ginger red hair. This era of her hair will certainly be remembered by all.
Looking like she’s dripped in honey and sprinkled with ginger, Palmer proved once again that she’s not a fashionista to count out. She took to her Instagram to give her 14.3 million followers a swift reminder of this.
Simply put, she’s just too good at devouring the fashion game, making her a force to be reckoned with on and off the red carpet.
The 31-year-old celebrity continues to be a trailblazer who makes many proud and, without a doubt, keeps everyone entertained. She recently took home multiple NAACP awards, including one for Entertainer of the Year. In that category, she was up against celebrities like Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart, Shannon Sharpe and Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo.
“I didn’t think I was going to win because [mimics Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” battle cry],” Palmer joked while accepting the award, to which the 2025 NAACP Awards crowd burst out in an uproar of laughter. “It’s such an amazing category to be in with all these people. [...] I just want to say that it’s so important that we all come here together and celebrate one another with one another.”
“I’ve been in this industry for 20 years. Nobody has uplifted me more than you all, the people in this room,” Palmer added.
With this award and the success of her film One of Them Days, Palmer’s career is still on the up and up and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It’s a delight to see her continue to shine as brightly as her Christian Dior gold dress in every room she steps in.