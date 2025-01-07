Swimsuit

Kelsey Merritt Was an Ethereal Goddess in Champagne Plunging Satin Gown at Golden Globes

The supermodel and fashion icon attended the award ceremony in a magnificent Cong Tri dress on Sunday.

Kelsey Merritt
Kelsey Merritt / Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Kelsey Merritt turned heads at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening, radiating timeless elegance in a champagne hue satin gown by Cong Tri. The plunging neckline and asymmetrical draping of the silky ensemble accentuated her statuesque frame, making the Filipina-American model look every bit the ethereal goddess. The delicate, figure-hugging gown was elevated with a sparkling long Tiffany & Co. necklace that draped across the Los Angeles native’s décolletage, adding just the right amount of glitz to the minimalist yet glamorous look.

The 28-year-old’s glam team nailed the soft, romantic aesthetic. Makeup artist Leah Darcy Pike gave her a luminous, natural glow with dewy skin, terracotta blush, perfectly feathered brows and subtle smoky eyes paired with a glossy pinky nude lip. Hairstylist Ruslan Nureev kept things sleek and sophisticated, styling Merritt’s dark locks into a chic, slicked-back bun that kept the focus on her red carpet-ready ensemble.

Kelsey Merritt
Kelsey Merritt / Dan Doperalski/Getty Images

Stylist Maeve Reilly completed the outfit with understated diamond earrings and a single silver bangle, allowing the breathtaking slim-fitting gown and Merritt‘s slim, sculpted figure and beauty to remain the star of the show.

“golden globes 25 💫,” the three-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in 2019 in Great Exuma, Bahamas and traveled to the Dominican Republic and Hollywood, Fla. the following two years, captioned a carousel shared with her 2 million Instagram followers.

Kelsey Merritt
Kelsey Merritt / Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“stunning ❤️,” Adam Genato commented.

“So stunning 😍😍😍,” Lina Noory agreed.

“I LOVEEEEE,” Eldzs Mejia added.

“We’re always stunned and proud of you, Kelsey!!” one fan exclaimed.

“You look like a goddess,” another gushed.

Kelsey Merritt
Kelsey Merritt / Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Golden Globes, one of Hollywood’s most prestigious award ceremonies, celebrates excellence in film and television. Known for its glamorous red carpet, the event is often a showcase of high fashion and beauty trends and Merritt made sure to leave a lasting impression with her dreamy, goddess-like look. She was invited to the Golden Globes as an ambassador for Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the prestigious award ceremony on Jan. 5.

“When the final touches to a perfect red carpet look are complete. With a glass of Moët & Chandon in hand, our guests stepped into an evening of style and excitement —where every toast was a celebration of the night to come,” the brand wrote on Instagram, accompanying a pic of Merritt, actress Alexandra Daddario and content creator and entrepreneur Lilly Singh.

