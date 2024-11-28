Kelsey Merritt Took Formula 1 in Show-Stopping All-Black Leather Corset Ensemble
Only Kelsey Merritt could put together a stylish outfit that seamlessly transitions from the sporty chic of Formula 1 races to the classiness and emotions of an Adele concert. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Las Vegas last weekend to attend the Las Vegas Grand Prix, maintained her fashion icon status in a cute and simple leather look which she obviously shared on Instagram.
The 28-year-old donned a classic fitted black mini skirt (with pockets!) and a sultry zip-up black leather corset. She added to the edgy vibe with a cropped burgundy leather jacket on top and knee-high leather boots and completed the look with a designer shoulder bag.
Merritt opted for her signature bronzed glam including a flawless yet minimal base allowing her natural freckles to shine through, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush, brown eyeliner, wispy lashes and a glossy pinky-mauve lip. Her long dark locks were smooth with the ends loosely wavy and cascading around her neck and shoulders. The Los Angeles native accessorized with chunky gold bracelets and rings in the first look and added the matching necklace for the latter outfit.
“vegas F1 x adele weekend 🏎️🏁🎶,” the Filipino model captioned the carousel shared with her 2 million followers on Nov. 25. In the first few snaps she posed on the stands with the race car track behind her, and in the final slides she included images from the Adele concert, which she attended with close friend and fellow supermodel Jasmine Tookes. She also featured powerful videos of the 36-year-old musician singing her hits “Love in the Dark” and “Skyfall.”
“The perfect weekend🤩,” fried chicken brand Raising Canes commented.
“Gorgeous!” Leah Farra added.
“Prettiest 😍,” Jordynn Wynn wrote.
“Fine as can be,” Tatianna Merritt chimed.
“Need that lip combo statttt,” one fan begged.
“super love u and ur fit,” another gushed.
The former Victoria’s Secret model is often making headlines for her quiet luxury fashion and elegant wardrobe.
“I try not to follow trends and instead, have always tried to stick to classic and timeless designs that I would have in my wardrobe forever. However, I do love learning about new trends and seeing what new looks people are wearing,” Merritt shared. “I keep my style very neutral, so I love the black and white signature of Chanel. I always gravitate towards classic, elegant, and sophisticated looks.”