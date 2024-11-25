Kelsey Merritt Was a Sun-Kissed Floral Dream in Crochet Tank, Micro Shorts Set in Florida
Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 when she traveled to Great Exuma, Bahamas for her photo shoot with visual artist Laretta Houston, who made history with the brand that year as one of two of the first female photographers to capture a cover image. The 28-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, returned to the fold the following two years. In 2020, she posed for Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic, and her most recent appearance in the magazine was in 2021 after her dreamy, colorful, vintage-inspired feature with Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla.
It’s been almost four years since her last photo shoot but this stunning green floral crochet look is still living in our minds rent-free. Shop the set below.
Andi Bagus Margarita Singlet, $49 and Margarita Shorts, $49 in “Sage Green” (andi-bagus.com)
This gorgeous, unique crochet set is handmade from high-quality, soft cotton and is ideal for summer. The top features a square neckline and an ultra-cropped silhouette with an elastic lining at the bottom to keep it in place. The micro shorts bottoms can be worn low on your hips or pulled up for a flattering high-rise fit. Both pieces feature the cutest white and yellow daisy details. Shop more at andi-bagus.com.
Today Merritt has cemented her status as a fashion icon and major label campaign star. She has walked the runway for Ralph Lauren, Victoria‘s Secret, Chanel, Dior and more luxurious brands. But, the Los Angeles resident was adamant about getting her degree before transitioning to modeling.
“Brains and beauty is our favorite combo and that is exactly how we describe Kelsey,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of Merritt and the decision to include her in the magazine in 2019. “She prioritized her education before entering the modeling space and her career has been full steam ahead ever since. Kelsey’s pride in being the first Filipino model in the SI Swimsuit Issue is matched by her commitment to sustainability and her dedication to using her platform to inform and educate. Kelsey’s infectiously warm personality makes her extremely lovable and we are so excited we get to work with a woman who is beautiful inside and out.”
Merritt graduated with a degree in communications from the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City in the Philippines in May 2017.
“I really want to be a Sports Illustrated model because I love how confident the models are and I want to show everyone who is looking at these pictures and reading the magazine that they can also be confident in their own skin,” Merritt shared. “I can say that one of the best decisions I've made so far is to finish my degree instead of stopping it halfway. I learned so much in Ateneo, and I wouldn't have had it any other way.”