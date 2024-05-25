Kendall Jenner and Lais Ribeiro Both Love This Satin-Finish Lime Green Two-Piece
Lais Ribeiro and Kendall Jenner swear by Italian clothing and swimwear brand Calzedonia, and the models have been living it up in the company’s latest collection.
The 28-year-old 818 Tequila brand founder and the four-time SI Swimsuit model, 33, both recently posed in a stunning shiny green Calzedonia set that is simply perfect for summer (not to mention incredibly affordable).
They showed off their flawless figures and impeccable modeling skills in Calzedonia’s latest campaign, which was captured in Malibu, Calif. Both women wore a classy triangle-style bikini top, but switched up their bottoms per their personal preference. Get yours below!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Calzedonia Removable Padding Triangle Swimsuit Top, $50 and Brazilian String Swimsuit Bottom, $35 (calzedonia.com)
This tie-side string bottom allows you to adjust the fit of the bikini, or even untie when needed to minimize tan lines.
Jenner turned up the heat for her 293 million Instagram followers, and completed her barely-there bikini look with chunky gold bangles and her signature effortless glam.
Calzedonia String Brazilian Swimsuit Bottom, $35 (calzedonia.com)
These cute high-leg bottoms feature fun, flattering ruched detail and a super cheeky backside.
Ribeiro shared a steamy snap on Instagram as she posed on a rock while soaking wet. She opted for the same style top as Jenner, and accessorized with a dainty gold necklace and layered hoop earrings.
