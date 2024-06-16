Kendall Jenner Is Mesmerizing in Mallorca in Little String Swimsuit and Headscarf
Kendall Jenner is the queen of completing a classic itty-bitty string bikini with cute accessories. Whether it‘s a matching-hue towel, chunky earrings, a margarita, a massive tote bag, a dad cap, a colorful cardigan, boots with the fur, or her latest obsession, a head scarf, the model knows accessories are what make or break any barely-there beach outfit.
The 818 tequila brand founder is living her best life on vacation in Spain with little sister and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. She looked super sculpted, slim and serene in a new Instagram post shared with her 293 million followers. Jenner was photographed on a boat, wearing a dark string bikini and sprawled out on a couch. She added vintage vibes to the look with a sleek sunglasses and a patterned head scarf, tied under her chin, posing for a sweet black-and-white snap.
In the final slide of the carousel, she used the same scarf as a tiny sarong, and was captured wrapping it around her waist. The FWRD creative director stood on a rocky, pebbled shore with magnificent caves and mountains behind her as she looked into the distance.
“Mallorca,” the 28-year-old kept her caption simple and to the point.
“Perfect,” bff and SI Swimsuit model Gigi Hadid commented.
“GORG 😍,” Olivia Pierson added.
“ight u fine,” Evan Breen declared.
“so chic 💚,” Hulu, the streaming giant that produces The Kardashians chimed.
“Absolutely stunning! 🖤🤍 Mallorca looks amazing on you! 🌴✨,” one fan gushed.