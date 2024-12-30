Kendall Jenner Serves Major NYE Inspo in Sparkly Black Tube Top, Micro Shorts and Cherry Red Pumps Combo
In the liminal space between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Kendall Jenner is reminding fans of her impeccable fashion sense and the stunning backdrop of her home, recently featured in Architectural Digest. The supermodel, photographed by Adrian Martin in front of her living room’s quintessentially cozy holiday setup—complete with a glowing fireplace, twinkling Christmas tree, and stockings hung with care—delivered a stunning Instagram pic and stylish ensemble that feels both super festive and ultra-modern.
The star’s chic, itty-bitty outfit is from sister Kylie Jenner’s clothing brand, Khy. She donned the Sequin Shawl Tube Top ($88), featuring a detachable off-the-shoulder shawl that transforms into a sleek strapless tube top, paired with matching Sequin Micro Shorts ($48). For those looking for a touch more coverage, Khy also offers a Sequin Ruched Mini Skirt ($68) in the same shimmering fabric. The reality TV star accessorized with sheer black tights and cherry red pumps, adding a playful pop of color to the monochrome look. Shop more at khy.com.
Her glam was on point, as always. Makeup artist Diane Buzzetta used L’Oréal Paris products—fitting since Jenner is the face of the brand—to create her classic red lip, wispy lashes and glowy yet softly contoured complexion. Hairstylist Justine Marjan crafted her sleek, tucked-behind-the-ear bob, while stylist Dani Michelle worked her signature magic and ensured the overall look was polished and glamorous.
“put me in your pocket 🎁,” the 29-year-old captioned the duo of photos shared with her 290 million Instagram followers. The 818 Tequila founder flaunted her slim figure, toned arms and long, lean legs in the viral images as she lounged on a cozy chair with a bouquet of roses and magazines on a round table propped beside her.
“stunning !!!” Claire Rose commented.
“Kendall…. The woman that you are 😍👏,” Lauren Hamlet added.
“I love u with short hair!!!!” Jen Atkin exclaimed.
“Your short hair is EVERYTHINGGG,” Glen Oropeza agreed.
“Ohhhh can I??” big sis Khloe Kardashian chimed. “I looooove your short hair!!!! Ugh swoon Going to cut mine now.”
A true fashionista, Jenner has cemented her place as a runway staple and a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show standout as well as a street style icon and the queen of the model off-duty aesthetic. From gracing the catwalks of the world’s top designers to becoming the face of countless high-profile campaigns, the supermodel continues to prove her status as a global style inspiration.
“I have so much fun playing with clothes and dressing up. More now than I ever have. I’ve never felt more myself and more comfortable than now,” Jenner reflected on her personal style evolution. “I feel I have found my most genuine vibe over the last few years, and it feels so good. I hope people see that.”