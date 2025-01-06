Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Silver Sequined Dress Alongside Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes
One of the most famous celebrity couples in the world is notoriously private about their relationship, making the times they do step out together in public very buzz-worthy. Since first sparking romance rumors in April 2023, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have yet to comment on their relationship, though their occasional PDA continues to prove they’re going strong. After the business mogul was seen showing support for the actor at the premiere of A Complete Unknown in Los Angeles in December, the pair are now enjoying a special night together at the Golden Globes.
On the heels of his incredibly unexpected and amusing press tour for A Complete Unknown, in which he portrays Bob Dylan in the 1960s, Chalamet walked the red carpet at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night solo, though we know his reality TV star girlfriend was not far behind. Although the couple has yet to walk a red carpet side by side, the seating chart for the prestigious event, shared on social media this weekend, had confirmed Jenner would be attending as Chalamet’s date.
During the opening monologue by host Nikki Glaser, we got to see Jenner sitting by Chalamet’s side in their seats as the comedian poked fun at the actor’s mustache. The mom of two looked positively radiant in a silver sequined sleeveless gown with a cowl neckline. We need a full look ASAP!
Though Jenner didn’t walk the red carpet, Chalamet sure did, showing off his bold look consisting of sparkly black suit jacket, black pants, a white button-down shirt and a blue polka dot scarf—which could also totally be a tie draped around his neck.
On Friday, Chalamet was asked about the 27-year-old media personality specifically while on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where Entertainment Tonight questioned how it felt having his supporters, including Jenner, with him at the event. “It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic,” the actor responded. The Kylie Cosmetics founder attended the festival with Chalamet but wasn’t photographed on the carpet.
Chalamet, 29, is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at tonight’s Golden Globes for his performance in the James Mangold film. A Complete Unknown is also up for Best Motion Picture - Drama and co-star Edward Norton is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.