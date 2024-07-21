Laya Swimwear Is Tapping Into Sustainable, Minimalist Butter Yellow Suits This Summer
Los Angeles-based luxury brand Laya is shaking up the swimwear scene with their innovative, signature SPF fabric technology. Sustainably made with materials in Spain and France, each high-quality, smooth, flattering Laya piece is crafted with exceptional softness and durability. The brand’s garments are composed of the utmost comfort with a seamless stitching and fully lined with an SPF of 50.
While their latest collection is focused on minimalist, foolproof designs in solid, summery colors, one shade in particular has caught our eye. The brand’s “bamboo pike” is the perfect trendy take on the viral butter yellow hue that is popping up everywhere from TikTok and Pinterest to Vogue catalogues and global fashion week runways of late.
“Laya is a luxury brand that embodies the spirit of island living, where every day feels like an indulgent escape,” reads the website. “Our mission is to craft swimwear that makes you feel confident and beautiful. Inspired by a childhood lived in Mauritius, Laya draws you into a tropical lifestyle we all desire. Our designs transcend seasons and trends, ensuring our swimwear remains a treasured possession.”
Below are five Laya Swimwear bikinis and one-piece in our new favorite shade. Shop the full collection at layaofficial.com, as well as in-person in Santa Monica, Calif..
Slow Motion Bamboo Pike, $198 (layaofficial.com)
This sporty, family-friendly one-piece features dainty spaghetti straps and the sculpting, classy silhouette of our dreams.
Fame Bamboo Pike, $220 (layaofficial.com)
Trying to minimize bikini top tan lines? This strapless, full-coverage one-piece is the solution to your problems. And, it looks like a bandeau bikini from the back.
Hero Bamboo Pike, $220 (layaofficial.com)
This might be our favorite of the one-pieces, and can easily double as a bodysuit tucked into a sweet white maxi skirt. It features a cute, flattering bustier-style top and strappy, open-back silhouette.
Bamboo Pike Lady Top, $98 and Victoria Brief, $98 (layaofficial.com)
This classic butter yellow triangle string set is the first thing we will be packing for our next tropical vacation.
Bamboo Pike Cannonball Top, $118 and Darling Brief, $98 (layaofficial.com)
This cute set features a bustier-style top with adjustable straps and perfect, low-rise hipster bottoms.