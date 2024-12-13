Lily-Rose Depp Goes Ultra Daring With See-Through Tulle, Satin Glamour for ‘Nosferatu’ Tour
Ahead of the release of Robert Eggers’s highly-anticipated film Nosferatu, the cast and crew have been in full promotion mode, participating in interviews and other events to celebrate their work. Star Lily-Rose Depp, who portrays protagonist Ellen Hutter—the titular villain’s object of affection—has proved she’s a style icon in the making with her various looks, channeling the movie’s Victorian gothic horror vibe with feminine, moody gowns.
Depp, who began her modeling career as a teenager, is no stranger to daring looks, and earlier this week she left little to the imagination when attending a screening of Nosferatu in Los Angeles. She rocked a see-through tulle Fendi gown featuring a deep v-neck and gorgeous silver embellishments throughout. She styled her honey-blonde long locks in loose curls and looked beautiful as she spoke about the film alongside her cast mates and director. The French-American actress is receiving glowing reviews for her starring role in the upcoming movie, which hits theaters on Christmas Day, and having had the pleasure of seeing it early, I can confirm she’s fantastic in it.
Depp stepped out with the Nosferatu cast and crew again on Thursday night for the LA premiere, where she walked the black carpet wearing a dainty gray satin gown from Karl Lagerfeld that featured a sheer, embellished cape on top complete with a front tie. The incredible dress, as reported by W Magazine, was featured in Lagerfeld’s fall 1995 Chanel couture runway. She wore her hair down, as usual, but put a fun twist to her classic look with two small front-facing braids. Needless to say, she dropped jaws with her premiere look and we can’t wait to see what she wears next.
Depp kept the gown on all night but ditched the cape when taking photos inside the event posing with her cast and crew along with other celebrities such as Grammy Award-nominated artist Charli XCX.
Of what to expect from her character in Nosferatu, Depp, who is currently dating rapper-singer 070 Shake, shared with Deadline earlier this month that Ellen is someone with “a real loneliness as well as a nascent sexuality.”
“We’re talking about a time period where there was a lot less room for women and girls to be much of anything except for exactly what people wanted them to be,” Depp explained. “So, I think you feel that in Ellen, and you feel like the birth of all these new feelings, and she doesn’t really have anybody to talk to about it, or anybody to understand her … I think it’s a real source of shame for her, and one that she’s trying to come to terms with, and that’s what I think is so beautiful about her relationship with Von Franz, Willem’s character, because he sees her in this way and understands her, I think, in a way that she longs to be understood.”
Nosferatu, which holds a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, comes to theaters on Dec. 25.