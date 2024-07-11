Lindsey Vonn Takes New York Liberty Court in Sleek All-White Courtside Style
When it comes to summer style, there is one trend that we know we can depend on year after year: all-white outfits.
We love the style as much for its practicality (dark colors are a no-go in the summer heat) as we do for its chic aesthetic. There is really nothing more sleek than a bright all-white look. Lindsey Vonn knows that. In fact, she proved it on the sidelines of a New York Liberty game earlier this season.
The former professional alpine skier has become a regular at WNBA games, where she sits courtside in her characteristically good style. Her all-white look was no exception. For the occasion, Vonn styled a pair of wide-leg white jeans with a simple cropped tank and a white cropped jean jacket. She rounded out the look with a white ball cap courtesy of her long-time sponsor, Red Bull.
Vonn donned the style to watch the Liberty take on the Los Angeles Sparks at home at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Though simple, it was certainly one of our favorite spectator styles from the athlete, who has a habit of sitting on the sidelines of professional sporting events, major or not.
Though no longer competing, the former pro continues to be an advocate for athletes across the board, and female athletes, in particular. With several months left in the 2024 season, we’re sure we haven’t seen the last of Vonn on the sidelines of WNBA games. And we’re sure we haven’t seen the last of her good style, either.