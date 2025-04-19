Lisa Is an Out of This World Beauty in Futuristic Red Bodysuit for Coachella Weekend 2
Lisa was looking a little extra at Coachella on Friday night—a little extraterrestrial, that is.
The 28-year-old singer/rapper/dancer/actress/worldwide superstar was back for more as part of Coachella’s Friday night lineup for weekend two, after already putting on an incredible performance during weekend one. Taking to the Sahara Tent, her set was a high-energy extravaganza, and no doubt a highlight of the event.
And while the Blackpink member donned a number of breathtaking looks during her performance, one piece in particular stood out from the rest: a truly out of this world bodysuit that must be seen to be believed.
The futuristic piece by designer Asher Levine hugged the superstar’s body as if it were one with her form, allowing her to hit all of her signature moves with ease while never once sacrificing the overall aesthetic. Crafted in a stunning blood-red shade with layers of black and gray to add depth, the bodysuit evoked the scales and horns of a fantastical, beautiful reptile.
With her long brunette locks braided into a half-up, half-down hairstyle, she opted for a bejeweled look on the eyes and a subtle nude shade on the lips, letting her breathtaking costumes have the full spotlight. In short: the vibe here was “a fabulous alien abduction,” and we’re all pretty much begging Lisa to beam us up!
But this isn’t the first time the singer wore this particular look, having sported a similar piece for her Coachella weekend one performance, but instead in a deep gray/silver tone. Still, there’s just something about a pop of red that really brings the power.
Lisa also took to Instagram before her performance on Friday to ask her fans if they were “Ready for weekend 2?” with a photo drop consisting of 18 new behind the scenes snapshots, showcasing her experience during her first weekend at the festival.
In a couple of the photos, she could be seen sporting an adorable oversized leather jacket and shorts combo, while in others, she opted for an elegant sheer gown with cutouts on the sides and a matching mini-purse—though, our personal favorite look from the photo set has to be her super-cropped black top paired with baggy jean shorts, knee-high leather boots and accessorized with a belt from Louis Vuitton, giving us an elevated, gorgeous grunge moment.
With her Coachella sets completed, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the superstar—but, in the meantime, be sure to check out her debut solo album, ALTER EGO!