‘Love Island USA’ Alum Leah Kateb Nails NBA Courtside Style in Plunging Tank, Baggy Jeans
Love Island USA runner-up Leah Kateb is taking courtside seating at Crypto.com Arena by storm with her edgy, daring fashion. The reality dating series star attended an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Nov. 29 and she absolutely dressed the part of a front-row celebrity. The 25-year-old posed on the sidelines in a black satin halter top featuring the most plunging neckline almost revealing her belly button.
She dressed the top down and showed off her love for street style by adding super baggy low-rise washed dark Acne Studios jeans and a leather bomber jacket featuring tons of cool, colorful decals, patches and embroidery hung loosely on her elbows. The Calabasas native completed the look with sleek black pointed-toe sling-backs and designer sunglasses. Her long dark locks were loose and naturally wavy and she opted for a super luminous, fresh glam look including a flawless base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, chiseled cheekbones and a plump taupe lip. Kateb struck a bold smolder to the camera and proved her face card literally never declines.
“U know I still lead the league in scoring….🤭🏀⛹️♀️TY for having us @nba @lakers,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 3.7 million followers.
“Always been a baddie 🖤,” makeup artist Ash Holm commented.
“Perfection,” Julia Kelly wrote.
“WOWW 😍,” Danielle Rivera added.
“cmonnnn courtside!!😍😍,” bff and fellow Love Island USA star Serena Page chimed.
“We love a barb!!😍💗,” Hannah Wright exclaimed.
“Miguel be eating these pictures up ! 😍,” one fan chimed complimenting her boyfriend’s photo-taking skills. The duo met in Fiji while filming the reality TV series earlier this year and are still going strong. In an interview with SI Swimsuit at the Dante Beverly Hills last month, Kateb revealed that meeting the “wonderful” Miguel Harachi was one of the highlights of her year—she also divulged her love (and talent) for pottery.
The London native shared his own post from the sporting event, writing “First of many NBA games, date night was a huge vibe thanks for having us down @lakers” as the caption.
Since leaving the show, Kateb has seamless transition from micro-content creator to a full-blown social media sensation. In addition to her active YouTube channel and large TikTok and IG following where she shares beauty, fashion and lifestyle content and vlogs, she also launched a line of “people’s princess” merchandise including raglan shirts, hoodies, micro cozy shorts, tanks, hats and more at leahkatebonline.com