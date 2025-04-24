Lupita Nyong’o Is Looking Luxurious in Black Mini Dress for First-Ever Chanel Campaign
Lupita Nyong’o is breathtakingly beautiful. Also, the sky is blue. And water? Well, it’s wet.
And as if all that beauty wasn’t enough, there’s also the tiny detail that the 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress happens to be one of the most talented performers of our generation. Starring in blockbuster films like Jordan Peele’s Us (for which she was robbed of her second Oscar, I said what I said), The Wild Robot and the Black Panther franchise, Nyong’o is—in a word—undeniable.
So it was no surprise that Chanel wanted to feature her in their latest eyewear campaign, and the photos are picture-perfect proof of why Nyong’o is such a powerhouse. But be warned: these photos contain the very essence of chic sophistication—like, it feels like we should be charged some kind of fee just for looking at them.
Adorably captioned “My first @chanelofficial campaign 🖤✨🕶️,” the two-photo set—taken by photographer Karim Sadli—featured a close-up of Nyong’o rocking a fabulous pair of oversized black sunnies with golden plating on the sides to highlight the iconic Chanel logo. In the second photo, we got a glimpse at more of the actress’s ensemble for the shoot, which consisted of a black tweed mini dress, with an emphasis on mini. She further accessorized the luxurious look with a choker necklace and hoop earrings.
Her hair was pulled back off of her face into a tight bun, which sat high on the back of her head. Her makeup was kept simple based on what can be seen around the eyewear, with her matte skin literally glowing, her eyebrows styled in a perfect arch and a deep glossy, berry lip to finish off the face.
As noted in the caption of a video posted to Instagram, the Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 eyewear campaign also features Nana Komatsu, Kendrick Lamar and Margaret Qualley alongside Nyong’o modeling the eyewear, which...I mean, that’s quite literally a dream team. No notes.
And of course, the actress’s 11.3 million Instagram followers had plenty of compliments to pay, taking to her comment section to share their praise for the Chanel campaign, as well as her overall look:
“Such a beauty! Chanel are lucky to have you! ❤️,” one commenter wrote.
“Nailed it 🔥🤎,” another added.
“Lupita wore it best,” one fan proudly declared on the video for the entire campaign, letting their favorite be known.
Outside of the Chanel campaign, the actress has plenty on her plate, taking home a Webby Award this week for her incredible podcast, Mind Your Own. Next on the horizon for the actress movie-wise is a role in director Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated and absurdly epic 2026 film, The Odyssey, where Nyong’o is currently slated to play Clytemnestra, the wife of Agamemnon.