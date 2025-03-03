Megan Thee Stallion Is Ultra Daring in Green Feathered Gown, Pasties at ‘Vanity Fair’ Party
Megan Thee Stallion wowed at Vanity Fair’s Oscar after-party on Sunday night with one of the most ornate dresses of the evening. As always, all eyes were on her as she took style to a whole new level.
The “Otaku Hot Girl” rapper arrived at the prestigious red carpet event in a fern green ensemble with small unique details. Starting from the very top, the dress featured an awesome neckline, consisting of a strip of fabric that stretched from the neck all the way to the bodice of the dress, where it disappeared into the fabulous feathers. Every feather spread in every direction, making her look like a peacock.
After the feathers, the dress went into a tight form, hugging her curves in all the right places, falling to the floor in a short yet dramatic train.
All the aforementioned aspects of the piece are fine in their own right. However, the real show-stopper was the opportunity for Megan to show off some skin while still being fashion-forward. The dress was topless, with the rapper going for green pasties to cover up.
Last but not least, Megan thought it best to put most of her bright auburn hair in an updo for this look, and it’s safe to say it paid off, especially when it comes to the glamorously placed side bang.
Megan, one of the amazing musicians who posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2021, seems to be having a great time exploring different styles and shapes for her looks. This Vanity Fair after-party ensemble is just one part of what she’s served up this year so far, as she's also recently dabbled in burlesque ahead of the release of her tequila line, Chicas Divertidas Tequila.
The tequila brand launched with two types of drinks: tequila blanco and tequila reposado. As per the official website, the blanco tequila has elements of cooked agave and citrus with a light aroma of orange peel, rosemary and more fun notes. As for the reposado, enjoyers will notice a more caramelized agave and a couple of spices. Smells of oak, almonds and vanilla will fill their noses as well, blending to make a fun drink for tequila lovers.
Both options are currently available to purchase on the website. Cocktail recipes like “Spicy Chica-Rita” and “Thee Good Time Girl” are listed on the site as well, perfect for those who want to channel their inner stallion with a specialty cocktail.
Despite only being three months into 2025, we could see Megan’s Vanity Fair after-party look being one of her best of the entire year.