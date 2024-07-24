Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Channeled Mother Nature During SI Swim Feature in a Stunning Fishnet Set in Dominica
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, a 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie, totally blew the brand away with her impeccable modeling skills last year, when she posed for Yu Tsai in Dominica. The workout and wellness leader served the most magnificent, ethereal Mother Nature-inspired vibes while in the Caribbean. From natural materials like sea shells and sea sponges to leafy bikinis and floral numbers, Wood-Tepperberg’s photo shoot truly was one for the books.
One two-piece in particular, a neutral fishnet set featuring a longline frilly triangle-style cropped tank top and a micro skirt, is still available for purchase at andi-bagus.com.
Castaway Ruffle Top, $49 and Castaway Skirted Bottom, $49 (andi-bagus.com)
The MWH platform founder, who built her online subscription-based community with the intention of making mindful health and wellness accessible for all, is always sharing her best lifestyle tips and tricks with her following.
Upon making her debut with the brand, the 41-year-old reflected on what it meant to be featured in the iconic issue at her age.
“I am the most confident now that I’ve ever been in my entire life. So it just shows, embrace age,” the mom of two said. “I would tell any young girl who thinks 40 is old that it just keeps getting better, and it really is because you just become more of who you are. You become more comfortable in your own skin, and it’s also really taught me that age is really just a number and not to grasp or grip it too tightly. There’s just so much beauty in the becoming of getting older and wiser and more confident in your own skin.”