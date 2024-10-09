‘Men of Style’ A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and More Set to Co-Chair 2025 Met Gala
The end of the year is coming up fast, and that means that fashion’s most fabulous night, the Met Gala, is just around the corner. While 2024’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” revisited archival designs and gave the world a nostalgic trip through fashion’s history, 2025 is set to break new ground with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
Next May’s event promises to bring fresh innovation and a wave of rich cultural references, historical nods and avant-garde designs to the red carpet. Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s influential book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” the exhibition will showcase how Black men have navigated and transformed fashion for centuries, while pushing the boundaries of identity and style. The specificities of the 2025 Met Gala dress code are set to be announced early next year.
Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and Lewis Hamilton are among the event’s co-chairs, along with honorary chair LeBron James and the face of the event, Anna Wintour. The Met Gala typically features around 450 guests, from the biggest, hottest names of Hollywood to the most iconic industry veterans of all time.
Who are the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs?
Rapper Williams, a Met Gala regular, will return to the spotlight, bringing his Louis Vuitton flair. Joining him is Formula 1 fashion icon Hamilton, known for turning racetracks into runways, and A$AP Rocky, who is essentially a walking mood board of streetwear-meets-haute-couture. The always-dapper Domingo will add his charismatic presence, while James, serving as honorary chair, will make his much-anticipated first appearance. And of course, Vogue’s queen bee, Wintour, will be there to oversee all the magic.
“[Menswear is having a resurgence] thanks to Black designers but also to men of style, like the male co-chairs for our Met Gala,” Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, said. “They’re all men who aren’t afraid to take risks with their self-presentation. They take advantage of classic forms, but they also remix them and break them down in really new ways. I think Black men and Black designers are very much at the forefront of this new renaissance in menswear.”
What does ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ mean?
This year’s theme celebrates the tailoring genius of Black men, with a focus on Black dandyism, a movement that turned self-presentation into an art form. Think crisp suits, vibrant patterns and personal style elevated into social commentary. Expect to see pieces from iconic designers like the late Virgil Abloh, who reshaped streetwear through his work with Louis Vuitton, and more niche treasures, such as 1940s zoot suits.
The exhibition of the same name that will follow throughout the spring at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is more than just a display of clothing. It is meant to spark emotion, understanding and portray how fashion has long been used as a form of resistance, from the era of enslavement to today’s runway revolution. Bespoke mannequin heads will be created by artist Tanda Francis, while photographer Tyler Mitchell will handle the visuals for the exhibition catalog.
“The contemporary designers that are in the show are there because many of them talk about and use the history that we’re recounting as part of their design philosophies,” Miller shared. “It’s been really interesting to see the show notes of Virgil Abloh and Grace Wales Bonner—they’re really well versed in the kinds of issues that we’re talking about in the exhibition, [issues] that are related to race and power, that are related to immigration, slavery, colonies and colonization, empowerment, joy, aesthetics.”
Mark your calendars for May 5, 2025—the Met Gala is going to be superfine.