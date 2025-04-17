Mia Kang Expertly Blends Sporty and Feminine Vibes With Jersey, Pleated Skirt Combo
Martial artist Mia Kang just proved, once again, that fashion and function aren’t mutually exclusive. In her latest Instagram post, the model seamlessly merged sporty and feminine aesthetics in a look that’s equal parts bold, edgy and effortlessly chic.
She donned the Kith Women Aerosol Ridley Tech Long Sleeve in a fresh pistachio green, black and white colorway. The slightly oversized top featured raglan-style sleeves, sheer mesh paneling and an all-over aerosol print, complete with ribbed cuffs and a branded chest logo. Made from otto mesh, the lightweight piece brought an athletic edge while maintaining a soft, breathable fit—perfect for layering or wearing solo.
Kang paired the top with a structured black pleated skirt, pointed-toe black leather knee-high boots and a sleek matching purse. Her long, dark locks were freshly blown out, with face-framing pieces styled into a delicate, flattering side swoop. Silver hoop earrings added a subtle shine, while her glowy glam—neat brows, rosy cheeks, luminous skin, wispy lashes and a glossy berry lip—pulled everything together. She proved yet again that she can go from the ring to the runway without missing a beat.
The content creator, who tied the knot with UFC Fighter Khalil Rountree last January, revealed her lip combo in the caption, crediting MAC Cosmetics’ liner in Stone ($25) and Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla Beige ($24). She noted that the two luxe items “go together like 🤌🤌🤌.”
The Hong Kong native is known for her multidimensional career and passionate advocacy for body diversity and self-love. A former professional Muay Thai fighter with a master’s degree in financial law, she brings thoughtful depth to every project, whether in fashion, fitness or media.
The Knockout author is also an SI Swimsuit alum. She posed for the magazine in 2016 and won the Model Search casting call, returning to the fold in 2017, posing for Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
“I truly felt like I got to be myself and that was nurtured, embraced and encouraged,” she told Galore Mag. “It’s an honor to be a part of such an iconic establishment and be a part of that with some of the most beautiful women in history. SI [Swimsuit] and the lovely people that work there have a way of making you feel like the most beautiful woman in the world, but more importantly, in the issue, because of the woman that you are and not just for what you look like. You get the travel to the most stunning beaches on the planet, wear the itsy bitsiest bikinis and have fun—it’s the ideal job!