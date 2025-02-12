Millie Bobby Brown Goes Ultra Chic in White Bodysuit, Red Lip and More Looks for ‘Vanity Fair’
Millie Bobby Brown’s new Vanity Fair feature is creating a buzz on social media today as her fans simply cannot fathom how amazing she looks on the front of the magazine.
The Stranger Things actress’s cover sees her looking dignified in black tinted sunglasses, a stylish short black netted veil draped over the upper half of her face and a bold red lip. This breathtaking look is exceptionally sophisticated, feminine and powerful. But that’s not where her greatness stops as the following images from the shoot, styled by George Cortina, are equally as amazing.
The next style in the spread shared in the post above sees Brown sporting a strapless white bodysuit that complements her lean figure. She accessorized with a pair of sheer tights, black heels and a dramatic gold necklace with a large emerald green gem placed at the center.
Continuing to up the ante, another look the 20-year-old rocked was a unique strapless dress with horizontal and vertical lines going across, creating a web-like design above the ultra-cinched waist. It was only natural to pair this mini dress with sophisticated accessories such as leather gloves and an oversized coat. As a nice touch, the coat has a ribbon in the form of a flower in the upper corner.
Her final outfit shown in the post features an all-black, simple yet powerful corpcore-inspired ensemble. The unique neckline of the dress makes the look appear far more formal, while back heels, statement earrings and gold bangles were the perfect accessories to bring it all together.
For all the above outfits, Brown sported the same distinct red lip, a choice that elevates every single look in this feature. Her slicked-back short hair had the same effect. See more of her stunning series of looks in the video shared below:
Undoubtedly, Brown’s Vanity Fair spread introduces an unmistakable adult era for this celebrity. In the feature, she talks about her career outside of Stranger Things, the Netflix phenomenon that made her a household name which is set to release its final season this year. But first, she reflected on her younger self.
“I learned how to say no at a very young age,” Brown shared. “I think it’s a very powerful word. My mom is very knowing and wise, and she advocates for herself. My dad has always been someone who pushes me to stand up for myself and never settle for anything less than what I deserve.”
Now that she’s older, she still embraces her love for acting, but she also wants to use her freedom as an adult to explore other interests. That includes her love for farm life, which comes with things she wouldn’t necessarily label as glamorous.
“I’m not doing it for the aesthetic. I’m doing it because I love it,” Brown expressed. “There are maybe some trad wives out there doing it because it seems wholesome, but it is not. If you’re not picking up horse s––t or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all.”
Married to Jake Bongiovi since May 2024, Brown opened up about the moment she knew she found the one.
“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want,” the Damsel actress divulged. “It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”
She added, “I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with.”
No matter which hat Brown wears—actress, wife or even farmer—she wears it with style as she embraces early adult life optimistic about what the future holds. Whoever Brown becomes, it’s safe to say the world will be ready to meet her.