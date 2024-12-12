Model Alexis Ren Is Ethereal in Daring, Leggy White Gown
2018 SI Swimsuit model Alexis Ren and former Rookie of the Year continues to captivate fans with her social media presence. The multi-hyphenate, who has successfully transitioned from modeling to acting and wellness advocacy, recently shared a stunning series of photos that showcased her ethereal beauty and impeccable style.
In her latest shoot with photographer Anafer Flores, the 28-year-old donned a daring white gown from Mirror Palais that is nothing short of breathtaking. The floor-length “Venus” dress ($1995) featured a plunging neckline, not-so-subtle subtle chest, hip and midriff cutouts and a thigh-high slit, perfectly highlighting Ren’s toned, tanned legs and hourglass figure. Her signature long blonde waves cascaded over her shoulders, and she accessorized with delicate gold strappy heels and minimal jewelry other than an antique necklace to let the dress shine. Posed elegantly on a vintage chaise lounge couch, Ren embodied old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist.
“Let’s keep this theme going,” she captioned the Dec. 7 carousel.
“As beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. 🤍,” Marcelo Gaia commented.
“Goddess,” Mirror Palais chimed.
The Southern California native rose to fame on Tumblr during her teenage years and later earned a spot as an SI Swimsuit rookie after a dazzling photo shoot in Aruba with photographer Yu Tsai. Since then, she has built a loyal following of over 17.6 million and counting on Instagram, where she shares everything from travel and fashion moments to candid reflections on mental health. The Latency actress is also the cofounder of the online wellness community We Are Warriors, which aims to inspire, empower and connect like-minded women worldwide.
“My goal for this is that it becomes so powerful on its own, that it will stand on its own. I don’t want We Are Warriors to be associated with me. I want it to be so authentic and whole and powerful that it stands on its own, and then we just have these amazing leaders and people in spaces,” Ren shared. “I saw there was a huge lack of mentorship within the education system — that’s how I have gotten to where I am, that’s how I am who I am. We find pieces of ourselves within older people who have accomplished what we would like to accomplish, so if we don’t have those reflections, then we don’t know what to grasp onto, because we are just a product of our environment.”