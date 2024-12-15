Model Emily DiDonato Proves Winter Whites Are Always a Good Idea
When we think of fall and winter fashion, our minds immediately tend towards dark hues. We imagine deep blue wash denim pants, sweaters in various shades of navy, gray and blue and dark leather boots. There is just something about the cold weather that—in our minds—demands cool tones to match.
Accordingly, when the autumn season comes around, we switch out our bright hues for their darker counterparts. We put away our pale yellows and pinks and, typically, our whites, too. In part, the latter is a result of fashion rules and regulations. For years and years, the powers that be in the sphere declared white a color of the spring and summer—one not to be worn post-Labor Day.
But over the past few years, some more adventurous dressers have started to buck that very norm, introducing the now-popular winter whites style into the current fashion lexicon. It took a moment to catch on (initially, it was a style primarily sported by the most fashion-forward), but now there’s no doubt that it has—and for that, we’re grateful.
We wouldn’t go so far as to say we would ditch our cool-toned clothing for all-white everything in winter, but we do think that the style is a nice way to mix up our traditional fall and winter wardrobe. Emily DiDonato knows that well.
The longtime model has a habit of sharing her go-to fashion and makeup picks on her Instagram. And, recently, that style took the shape of an expertly curated winter whites look. En route to her husband’s holiday office party, DiDonato styled a pair of wide-leg business pants with a structured V-neck sweater, high heels and a clutch. Each piece of her stunning look—aside from her gold jewelry—came in a bright shade of white.
Typical holiday styles (the outfits found in stores around this time of year) are all bright red and green or sequined or shimmery. DiDonato opted for another option altogether. She forewent any and all color, and embraced the classics.
Whether you like (and partake in) the concept of winter whites or not, you have to admit that the 33-year-old’s latest party look was utterly glamorous. Of course, we may have said the same had she opted for the same pieces in some other monochromatic hue. But there is just something about the bright white that is particularly eye-catching. In any case, we approve.