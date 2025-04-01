Montce’s New Festival Collection Is Here—and It’s Flirty, Fresh and Made to Stand Out
Montce is bringing the heat this season with the launch of its Festival 2025 collection—an ode to founder Alexandra Grief’s roots and a vibrant reimagining of Florida’s quirks, charms and unfiltered beauty. Appropriately named “Florida Man,” the line leans into the eccentric stereotype while celebrating the nostalgic, unpretentious spirit of old-Florida life.
Shot by Asul Prusia across iconic and personal locations—Grief’s own backyard, the mangroves, a fruit farm in Homestead, the Everglades and the historic Rod and Gun Club—the campaign is as authentic as it is eye-catching. There’s even a cameo from her husband and a cheeky nod to the beloved “pub-sub” for those get it.
“As a Florida girl, I grew up taking field trips to the Everglades, spending weekends boating and soaking up South Florida’s beach and fishing culture,” Grief tells SI Swimsuit. That lived experience is embedded into each playful silhouette and vivid print in the lineup, designed to take wearers from Coachella crowds to sandy coastlines with ease.
“The Florida collection is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while now, and I’m so happy with how it came out,” she adds. “The shoot was dreamy and oddly peaceful in the middle of the Everglades. The photos are exactly how I envisioned—and so far have been super well-received.”
Montce will also donate a portion of the proceeds from this collection to the Everglades Foundation, preserving the landscapes that inspired it all.
Since launching in 2009 out of Grief’s Fort Lauderdale apartment, Montce has grown into an international swimwear powerhouse with three flagship stores and over 100 stockists worldwide. The brand is beloved for its flawless fits, high-quality construction and timelessly cheeky silhouettes, earning fans like Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski. But even as it scales, Montce remains a family affair, with Grief and her brother Devin at the helm.
Whether you’re vibing by the main stage or cruising down the Gulf Coast, Montce’s newest drop promises bold prints, confidence-boosting cuts and that perfectly curated edge that keeps fans coming back for more.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop some of our favorite pieces below, check out the full collection here and browse the website at montce.com.
Camo Top, $92 and Bottom, $94 (montce.com)
This uber cool camo set screams festival-goer. The triangle top offers ultimate adjustability while the high-leg bottoms are super flattering. Shop more camo here.
Khaki Emma Top, $98 and Low-Rise Drawstring Short, $98 (montce.com)
We love the O-ring detail on this stringy top and how chic and effortless the matching cotton bottoms are. Shop more of the Khaki shade here.
Khaki One-Piece, $198 (montce.com)
This ultra-sculpting, smoothing one-piece is perfect for high-adrenaline water adventures or any family-friendly occasion.
Rooted Floral Simonette Top, $132 and Micro Skirt, $ 82 (montceswim.com)
This gorgeous underwire top features delicate spaghetti straps and a supportive bust. Pair it with the matching micro skirt and you’re ready for the desert! Shop all rooted floral.
Oat Teracotta Bandeau, $130 and Polly Bottom, $134 (montce.com)
This super sweet cream bandeau and high-waisted full-coverage bottoms channel major vintage ’90s swim culture vibes. Shop more Oat Terracotta here.