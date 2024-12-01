Muay Thai Fighter Mia Kang Sizzled in This Micro Gold String Two-Piece in Mexico
Muay Thai fighter Mia Kang is a force of nature. The two-time SI Swimsuit model made her mark with the brand in 2016 after winning the Model Search casting call. She traveled to the Dominican Republic for her debut feature with Justin Marquis and returned to the fold the following year, posing for Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
“For me, it was achieving the unachievable. Not only was it the first job I booked upon moving to the US, but it meant a lot more than that to me. I grew up overweight and very bullied in school, and when I was 13 I halved my own weight and got scouted as a model,” the Hong Kong native gushed. “On my wall was the Tyra Banks cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—the one where she is wearing the polka dot bikini. That was my constant reminder day in and day out that one day things would be better. So to be gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit alongside all of these iconic women is incredible and means more to me than people will ever know.”
We’re still reminiscing on how stunning and powerful she looked in this dazzling gold micro bikini from Haus of Pink Lemonaid.
Haus of Pink Lemonaid Marios Tiny Kini with Tie Straps, $129 (shophausofpinklemonaid.com)
This barely-there daring luminous gold set features a minimal halter top with stringy thong bottoms. Both pieces are hand-crafted with Italian Nylon/Lycra body and lining. Shop more at shophausofpinklemonaid.com.
The professional Muay Thai fighter, who got married to Khalil Rountree in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony in Thailand on New Year’s Eve in 2023, lets her radiance and confidence shine through in each and every image and pose. But, the 35-year-old, who celebrates her birthday later this month, has always been candid about her self-love journey and the time it took to get to where she is today. The body positivity advocate found herself through finding a passion for Muay Thai fighting. In her early modeling days, she struggled with eating disorders and low self-esteem, but after unplugging from the world and going on a 10-day retreat (which turned into a year-long trip) she discovered and fell in love with the sport and found an appreciation for her body and strength.
“It’s overdue that the media start representing a healthier body image. I advocate size diversity, representing all sizes not just either ends of the spectrum,” Kang said. “Times are changing.”