Nazanin Mandi Is a Sultry Dream in Teal Blue Bikini Video for New Swim Campaign—Shop Now
Model-actress Nazanin Mandi’s latest collaboration with swimwear brand Solo Mío Swim is dropping jaws. The 38-year-old, who began modeling at the age of 10, has been appearing in campaigns with the brand for over a year now, but this latest look has us rushing to the site to start adding items to our carts. Apart from her skills in front of the camera, Mandi is also an accomplished singer, having competed on American Idol, performing at Carnegie Hall and in 2019 releasing her first single, “FOREVER MOOD.”
For her newest Instagram post, Mandi danced around to the sultry R&B track “Blind Man” by Xavier Omär against a beautiful backdrop of palm trees. Wearing a teal-colored ruched one-side string thong two-piece, the metallic fabric shone in the light and matched her glittery eyeshadow perfectly. Both top and bottom ensure a perfect fit with the string ties, while the high-cut, barely-there style of the bottoms offers a totally sexy look.
Elara Triangle Top Aquamarine (Reversible), $105 and Mars Brazilian Bottoms Side-Tie Aquamarine (Reversible), $95 (solomioswim.com)
“congratulations. you played ya self,” Mandi humorously wrote in the caption of her post shared with her 3 million followers. She tagged the Solo Mío Swim account, as well as Solmaz Saberi who directed the stunning video.
The post received tons of heart eyes and fire emojis, as well as other comments gushing over Mandi’s latest gorgeous look. “C’monnnn 🔥❤️,” one wrote.
“The real life princess Jasmine💫✨,” another commented.
“You are thee prototype🔥 😍,” said a third.
Mandi, who has modeled for big names such as Savage x Fenty, Good American, Levi’s, Tom Ford, Maxim and Complex, is also a life coach and entrepreneur, having launched a wellness community called “You Bloome” and publishing a morning ritual journal book titled The Art of Gratitude. She has been open about her experience with body dysmorphia and suffering from an eating disorder, noting, “I feel like the more that we talk about it, the more it will slowly become easier.”
Through her work as a life coach and mentor, she seeks to empower those around her to be their authentic selves.
“Empowerment means to be authentically you. I’m very fortunate enough to be around very strong, authentic people, especially women that I have in my life, and we all rub off on each other. So, when you’re authentically yourself, to me, you are the most powerful, and empowering, and motivating,” Mandi told Modeliste Magazine.