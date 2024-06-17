Nicole Williams English Does Barbiecore Right in Ruched Cotton Candy-Colored Mini
Nicole Williams English is bringing Barbiecore back. Though the aesthetic never really left, it’s having far less of a moment now than it did last summer. But the Canadian model is looking to change that.
Accordingly, she recently set out for a night in a dress perfectly aligned with the Margot Robbie-inspired trend: a ribbed mini in a cotton candy pink and pale yellow hue. Featuring trailing tassels at the hem and a chic strapless neckline, the dress really was designed to turn heads—and Williams English did just that.
Fittingly, Williams English paired the dress with baby pink tie-up heels and a lot of gold jewelry, including a series of stackable bracelets, fine gold necklaces and a pair of oversized hoops. Even her glam seemed Barbie-inspired, featuring a pink lip.
The look came courtesy of Los Angeles-based wardrobe stylist and personal shopper Parker Blaine Noriega. And it wasn’t the first time that the popular stylist worked her magic for the Toronto native, either.
Earlier this year, Williams English attended the SI Swimsuit launch party in New York City and Hollywood, Fla., to commemorate her second consecutive brand feature. She chose Noriega to style a series of outfits fitting for the weekend full of glamorous red carpet events. One of our favorites was the delicate gold gown that she wore to the kick-off party in New York.
In other words, when Williams English and Noriega work together, great fashion moments are the result. We can’t wait to see what this stylish dream team comes up with next!