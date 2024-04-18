Nicole Williams English Masters Festival Fashion in Fringed Leather Jacket and Boots
Last weekend, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off for the first of its two-weekend run in Indio, Calif. As expected, the celebrities arrived in droves—and in style. The annual event has a habit of inspiring the most impressive and unique fashion, as everyone puts their best modern spin on 1960s and ’70s styles.
Among those to make a statement with her stunning series of weekend outfits was 2023 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Nicole Williams English. Like the rest of the festivalgoers, the model really leaned into the Coachella aesthetic, showing up each day in a different combination of baggy and distressed denim, fringed leather and boots.
Her last outfit of the weekend was no exception to the rule. Williams English wore a pair of mini shorts, a white jersey with a black feather hem, a black fringed leather jacket and a pair of black mid-calf boots. Like her other outfits, the style really embraced the leather, fringed and feathered styles that are common among the best-dressed at the music festival. In an Instagram post from her weekend, the model showed off all angles of the stunning outfit.
Though her look was certainly unique, she wasn’t the only well-dressed celebrity to step out in a black leather-heavy look. The style was likewise adopted by social media personality Alix Earle, who—like English—opted for a white shirt to go with her black leather shorts, jacket and boots.
With another weekend of the music festival ahead, we’re looking forward to another batch of good fashion moments.