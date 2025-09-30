Nicole Williams English Channels Mother Nature in Chic Olive Activewear Set
Nicole Williams English just made nature the chicest runway yet.
In her latest Instagram photo dump, the SI Swimsuit star proved that hiking doesn’t mean sacrificing style. She posed under the trees and along sun-dappled trails in a sleek, fully monochrome green olive set from Alo Yoga—and the vibes were serene and sporty all at once.
View the post here.
Shop the look
The 41-year-old wore the Softsculpt Precision Bra ($78) and matching 3" Softsculpt High-Waist Precision Short ($84), both crafted from Alo’s signature medium-compression performance fabric. The sculpted silhouette, subtle sheen and barely-there feel offered the perfect combination of elegance and function. Her toned midriff and sculpted frame were front and center as she lounged under the canopy and took in the scenery.
For cooler moments under the shade, Williams English tied the Softsculpt Precision 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve ($98) around her waist—or wore it zipped up for an added layer of polish. The lightweight, slightly cropped top features a modern high neckline and adds just the right amount of structure to the otherwise flowy, effortless set.
Styling
The Canadian native accessorized the look with chunky textured gold hoops, a dainty gold pendant necklace and brown sunglasses, bringing a luxe twist to her athletic styling. Her slicked-back braid and glowy glam completed the moment: feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a plump dusty rose lip.
Even her shoes matched the aesthetic. Williams English laced up the New Balance 9060 Sneakers ($160), a Y2K-inspired chunky dad sneaker in a bold “Dark Alpine Greenfrosted” colorway with hints of yellow, blue and purple. The pop of color added a playful contrast to the muted tones of the set—an unexpected but totally on-brand touch.
ALO girl forever
“Nature therapy 🌿🪵🌲@alo,” the mom of one, who shares her daughter India Moon with retired NFL player Larry English, captioned the carosuel.
Whether she’s walking the New York City streets or soaking in sunshine on the West Coast, Williams English is rarely without her Alo favorites. As a longtime ambassador and genuine fan of the brand, she consistently blends function with fashion—and gives each look her own signature twist.
But athleisure is just one part of her style journey.
The Nia Lynn Swimwear founder continues to carve out space in the fashion world with bold, high-quality designs made to empower.
From runways to rainforests, Williams English is writing her story—one chic set at a time.