Swimsuit

Nicole Williams English’s New York Fashion Week Throwback Is Getting Us Excited for This Year’s Event

The Canadian model always brings her best and brightest style to the occasion.

Martha Zaytoun

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

We’re a week-and-a-half out from New York Fashion Week, and we here at SI Swimsuit couldn’t be more excited. If you ask us, there is perhaps no better event in the fashion world than the annual September celebration.

We always have our fingers on the pulse of the best and brightest trends in fashion, from year to year and season to season. But we are never more tuned into the scene—including the trendsetters, the hot styles and popular hues—than during NYFW. For an insider look at the event, we have our very own SI Swimsuit models to thank. Nicole Williams English, for example, has been a fixture at the week-long event in past years, and we can fully expect to see her there again.

Better even than the behind the scenes content that we get from our models is the stylish outfit inspiration that they share along with it. Not only do they show up at the high-profile events, but they attend in their own curated looks—and we take notes.

English, for her part, has had a very eventful past where NYFW fashion is concerned. Over the years, she has stepped out on the streets of New York City in some eye-catching looks during the fashionable affair. And now, in honor of the 2024 event starting next week, the Canadian model is taking a look back at some of her best styles—and sharing them with her following.

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In an Instagram post that the model shared on Aug. 27, she captured a series of her best and brightest styles from over the years. While each was unique, most could be characterized as business chic, the trendy glamorous office style that has taken over the fashion scene in recent years.

We can’t wait to see what she pulls out this time around.

Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/Fashion