Nicole Williams English’s New York Fashion Week Throwback Is Getting Us Excited for This Year’s Event
We’re a week-and-a-half out from New York Fashion Week, and we here at SI Swimsuit couldn’t be more excited. If you ask us, there is perhaps no better event in the fashion world than the annual September celebration.
We always have our fingers on the pulse of the best and brightest trends in fashion, from year to year and season to season. But we are never more tuned into the scene—including the trendsetters, the hot styles and popular hues—than during NYFW. For an insider look at the event, we have our very own SI Swimsuit models to thank. Nicole Williams English, for example, has been a fixture at the week-long event in past years, and we can fully expect to see her there again.
Better even than the behind the scenes content that we get from our models is the stylish outfit inspiration that they share along with it. Not only do they show up at the high-profile events, but they attend in their own curated looks—and we take notes.
English, for her part, has had a very eventful past where NYFW fashion is concerned. Over the years, she has stepped out on the streets of New York City in some eye-catching looks during the fashionable affair. And now, in honor of the 2024 event starting next week, the Canadian model is taking a look back at some of her best styles—and sharing them with her following.
In an Instagram post that the model shared on Aug. 27, she captured a series of her best and brightest styles from over the years. While each was unique, most could be characterized as business chic, the trendy glamorous office style that has taken over the fashion scene in recent years.
We can’t wait to see what she pulls out this time around.