Nicole Williams English Channels Rock N’ Roll Vibes in Super Distressed Cheeky Jeans
Nicole Williams English was a rock n’ roll dream come true while attending the Revolve Festival last weekend, and she has the throwback photos to prove it!
The model, designer, proud mama and two-time SI Swimsuit alum is no stranger to bold looks, and her outfit choice for Coachella weekend one was no exception. While the former WAGS LA star recently reminisced about attending the festival on her Instagram, she shared a new photo set that better showed off her jaw-dropping outfit, and fans were more than happy to relive her gorgeous, grunge-inspired look.
You can view English’s Instagram post here!
While the entire outfit was pure fashion fabulousness from top to bottom, we all know the real star of the ensemble was that heavily distressed denim that left very little to the imagination, the stylish low-rise cut sitting perfectly on her hip. English opted to pair the unique jeans with a sporty, cropped, open-back tank top.
Accessorizing the all-black ensemble with layers of stacked necklaces, gold hoop earrings, various bracelets, a fringed shoulder bag and a pop of white in the form of her sensible sneakers, there’s no denying that this is exactly what we all think of when we imagine the perfect music festival ‘fit.
English’s hair and makeup further drive that point home, fully leaning into a playful music festival aesthetic. Her long black tresses tumbled in waves down her back, pulled off of her face in a sequence of small, tight braids. On the face, she went with a natural sun-kissed glow for her base, plush eyelashes, and a semi-glossy nude lip—perfect for dancing the day away without worrying about your glam melting off in the California heat.
The throwback photo set English posted to Instagram—which was aptly captioned, “Ain’t no party like a @revolve party!”—also featured a few candid shots of English posing with her friends and fellow models, Raissa Gerona and Shanina Shaik, as well as a couple of video clips, including one from when she attended rapper Lil Wayne’s performance.
And English’s fellow models and famous followers were all too happy to share their thoughts on this already iconic look in the comment section, letting the model know they appreciated her cheeky fashion moment:
“😍😍😍,” Gerona commented.
“Look back at it 👏,” Shaik added.
“OW OWWWW 😍,” Rayna Vallandingham wrote.
With Coachella weekend two currently well underway, it’ll be fun to see if anyone can come close to topping this perfect ensemble—but we doubt it!