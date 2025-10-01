Nina Agdal Channels Subtle and Chic 1980s Style for Cover of ‘Haute Living’
Nina Agdal was pure fashion goals as she dazzled in beautiful outfits for the latest cover of Miami’s Haute Living.
The SI Swimsuit model embodied sophistication and glamor on the outside. On the inside, she embodied wisdom and vulnerability, as she told the magazine all about her wedding with her now-husband, Logan Paul, her outlook on motherhood and so much more.
Cover model styling
For the cover, Agdal sports a cozy, rustic outfit that was perfect for the fall season. Her tawny brown leather jacket was layered over a burnt orange turtle neck. In another snapshot, her full outfit could be seen, and the structure of the pieces made the ensemble radiate a classic 1980s vibe. Her caramel-brown pencil skirt was a stellar addition to the look, as were the gold jewelry pieces and the chocolate pointed-toe heels. It’s a look that autumn lovers should replicate as soon as those leaves start to change colors.
Agdal isn’t leaving anything to be desired, as the rest of her outfits are just as remarkable. From the white lace dress paired with the black knee-high boots to the fashion-forward vest and bottoms, there isn't an attire here not to fawn over.
On her recent wedding
With Haute Living, this 10-time SI Swimsuit model answered several burning questions, which gave more insight into some of the major moments of her life, such as her wedding. Unbeknownst to some, her picturesque wedding at Lake Como in August 2025 was just one of three festivities for the official union of her and her man.
“I think that on the actual day, if I take myself back, I was trying really hard to stay present,” Agdal told the media outlet. “We hosted our wedding over three days, and so much happened during that time that I’m still uncovering memories and little chapters I haven’t fully processed."
She went on, adding, “Lake Como can be unpredictable. So, we hosted a final dinner on the third evening, followed by a separate after-party. Instead of trying to force it into something it wasn’t, I told myself to go with the energy. Everyone was there to celebrate us and party, so I leaned into that.”
Agdal gets vulnerable
Amid the celebratory chaos was Agdal and Paul’s daughter Esmé. The child was born in September 2024, and Agdal marks that special moment as the day her life changed forever. She noted that her journey with motherhood has been an absolute “rollercoaster,” especially after she struggled with postpartum depression.
“I don’t think I fully realized how my role on this planet would change instantly after having a baby. I was never formally diagnosed with postpartum depression, but I definitely think I was going through it, having dealt with depression in the past,” the 33-year-old told the outlet. “Transitioning from my previous lifestyle to my entire existence revolving around caring for this baby wasn’t easy. Yet, at the same time, it’s one of life’s most rewarding and incredible experiences. You don’t realize the capacity your heart has to love someone so deeply—it’s like your heart beats outside of you.”
What’s next for Agdal?
With Agdal successfully adapting to married life and motherhood, she’s ready to return to her career; however, she desires to find a balance before diving headfirst.
“I want to return to work, but I’m figuring out what that looks like and the best way to do it, especially since I do want more kids,” she concluded. “I’ve been in the fitness and wellness industry for a long time, so I’m exploring how to dive back into work while spending time with my daughter and trying to get pregnant again.”