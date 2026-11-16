Olandria, Molly Sims and More SI Swimsuit Models Dazzle at Baby2Baby Gala

Over the weekend, the annual Baby2Baby Gala was held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., drawing out some seriously stylish celebrities, all for a great cause. The Saturday, Nov. 14, event was a record-setting one, as the nonprofit organization raised a whopping $20 million for families in critical need.

Among the stylish stars who attended the star-studded gala, we spotted several SI Swimsuit models both past and present. And while actor Demi Moore was honored with the evening’s “Giving Tree Award” for her philanthropy work, the following women definitely deserve recognition for their magnificent ensembles. Below, find just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model looks of the night.

Olandria

Olandria | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

A rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Olandria was styled by The Reismans in a custom gold Pajtim Raci gown for Saturday night’s event. The model and reality TV star’s figure-skimming gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and layers of intricately tiered beading. Olandria also collaborated with celebrity hairstylist Sharif Poston and makeup artist Autavis Newkirk for the occasion.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Clad in a black-and-white sculptural gown, Sims was the picture of black tie elegance. Her strapless dress was adorned with a large bow detail at her waist, while the SI Swimsuit legend was styled by Sonja Christensen.

“Always one of my favorite nights for one of my favorite causes @baby2baby 🖤,” Sims wrote in an Instagram caption that recapped the event. “An organization I’ve been so proud to stand behind for the last 15 years. It’s one thing to talk about making a difference, and another to actually show up and do it, year after year 👏.”

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin | Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Palvin’s black Christian Cowan gown from the designer’s spring-summer 2027 collection was definitely a show-stopper, thanks to the piece’s bright yellow bustle. The three-time SI Swimsuit model was styled by Marc Eram, while her glam squad for the night consisted of hairstylist Owen Gould and makeup artist Sophie Haig.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Teigen wore a black Raisa Vanessa gown to Saturday night’s event, which featured a three-dimensional bow and dazzling fringe detail throughout the skirt. The model, mom and entrepreneur was styled by Alana Van Deraa, while she worked with makeup artist Kristine Studden and hairstylist Rikke Gajda on her glam. The SI Swimsuit legend has long been a Baby2Baby supporter, and Teigen shared some thoughtful praise for the organization on social media following the event.

“For a decade now, I’ve gotten to be a part of the @baby2baby sisterhood. I’ve witnessed firsthand the impact they’ve made across the entire country, providing families with diapers, baby formula, all the essentials a family could ever need,” she wrote in part. “ ... I promise my family will always be there for you. We will always say yes, just like all my fellow Baby2Baby angels do.”

Ciara

Ciara | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Ciara took the sheer dress trend to new heights with her ensemble over the weekend. The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star’s gown showed off her growing baby bump, while the waist and sleeves were decorated with feathers for a playful touch. She was styled by Marni Senofonte, while Ciara’s hair was done in a gorgeous partial up-do by Kiyah Wright and makeup artist Yolonda Frederick provided an edgy smokey eye.

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