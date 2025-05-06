Olivia Culpo’s Adorable Baby Bump Is on Full Display During Dinner Date in New IG Photos
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s recent dinner date would make anyone’s heart flutter. The lovey-dovey couple showed that they are still head-over-heels for each other and don’t plan on stopping their love from growing any time soon.
The SI Swimsuit model (who made her debut on Kangaroo Island 2019) sat across from McCaffrey while wearing a black top with see-through fabric on the sleeves and the midsection. She looked absolutely radiant as she held her baby bump, wearing nothing but a smile on her face.
In another snap, the couple stood by one another’s side, taking a snapshot in front of a mirror. Here, Culpo and McCaffrey’s full outfits could be seen, and both of them complemented each other exceptionally well, especially when it came to the matching black tops and shoes.
These lovebirds have the type of relationship that would make anyone jealous. All the more reason why it’s nothing but a pleasure to see these soon-to-be first-time parents spend some quality time with one another!
And this dinner date could be just what Culpo needed, as there seemed to be a little bit of a hiccup in her family’s life recently—particularly among her sisters.
Culpo’s older sister, Aurora, was recently a special guest star on Gia Guidice’s podcast, Casual Chaos, to discuss how she’s faring in her day-to-day life. By the sound of it, Aurora was trying to find a way to mend fences with her younger sister after Aurora opted out of attending Olivia’s smaller and more low-key baby shower due to personal reasons.
“Olivia [had] a baby sprinkle,” Aurora recounted to Guidice. “She literally texted me being like, ‘I know it’s really out of the way. It’s just going to be super small. You’re going to my other shower [in Rhode Island], so don’t worry about coming to this little thing.’”
While Olivia could accept Aurora taking a break from the baby extravaganzas, once the youngest Culpo sister, Sophia, also said she wouldn’t attend the event, the 32-year-old expressed how she was feeling after being canceled on by both of her sisters.
“She lost it on us, [saying], we’re ‘the worst sisters. The bar is this low. I do everything for you guys and you do nothing for me,’” Aurora added. “I just kept sending her the screenshot where she was like, ‘You don’t have to come.’”
But fortunately, Olivia and Aurora were able to squash their beef and reconnect as the family awaits the exciting arrival of Olivia’s newborn. Stay tuned for more updates!