Olivia Culpo Stuns in Fiery Red Dress, Snuggles Up to Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo debuted one of her best looks yet with a crimson red dress perfect for the holidays. She paired the short-sleeved calf-length gown with not only a refined pair of pointed red heels but also two of her favorites in life, her dog and her husband. Her pup’s tie also matched her red hot look, which is an addition that is far too adorable to not notice.
In addition to her pup Oliver Sprinkles, Culpo was joined by her boo Christian McCaffrey, who, although not adorned with red, had on an outfit that looked as cozy as it was dignified. A white pullover and black pants combo is always a safe choice yet the San Francisco 49ers running back made it look undeniably dapper, especially when next to someone as stunning as his wife.
Culpo’s fans were also loving every moment of this adorable photo dump. From the public displays of affection to being surrounded by friends and family during the holidays, her latest post has become one of her fans’s favorites. “Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and happy new year! Love you guys. Hoping all your dreams come true in 2025 ✨✨✨,” she wrote in her caption shared with her 5.5 million followers.
“Gorgeous, classy couple! May the new year continue to inspire you and fill your heart and home with joy and an abundance of blessings,” one comment read.
“Ok those lashes 😍 are they hers orrrrr cause I need the secret ingredient 😊,” another comment nicely noticed.
“So beautiful! And y'all fur baby cracks me up! Posing for pics😂,” another comment joked.
Culpo and McCaffrey were first linked back in 2019 after sparking dating rumors. Shortly after, they made it known they weren’t hiding their love as they embarked on a vacation together to Mexico. They’ve been inseparable ever since, becoming one of the cutest NFL couples of all time.
With their romance only heating up more with time, it came as no surprise that the two were headed for wedding bells. In April 2023, McCaffrey popped the question, and a little over a year later, in June 2024, the pair officially said “I do,” becoming husband and wife.
Culpo looks ravishing as always in her latest IG post—so much so that getting updates on her latest fashion moments in 2025 is not just a want but an absolute need.