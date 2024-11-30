Olivia Dunne Turns Up the Heat in Black Leather Mini Skirt, Cropped Sweater While Cooking
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took a break from the gym this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, going back home to New Jersey to spend time with her family. While there, the 22-year-old shared shots with her loved ones on her Instagram story, giving fans a glimpse at her hometown life while she enjoyed the time off. For the holiday, the internet personality got busy in the kitchen, cooking some delicious-looking macaroni and cheese. She took to social media to share the finished product, while also asking her 5.4 million followers, “So what are u bringing to the table?”
Dunne, who is currently the highest-paid female college athlete, announced in July that she’d be returning to LSU for her fifth and final year to compete with the Tigers gymnastics team one more time. The decision was met with high praise and excitement from her fans who can’t wait to see how she does this upcoming season. And while she doesn’t start competing until January, she’s continued to share videos from the mat to social media, proving she’s taking training seriously.
But not this week. This week was for giving thanks, great food and even better company. For her Instagram carousel, Dunne wore a cute off-white turtleneck cropped sweater and a black leather mini skirt, completing the look with tall black leather heeled boots. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and added small gold hoop earrings as a festive touch.
See Dunne’s Instagram post here.
Alongside her photos posing with her mac and cheese, Dunne also shared shots with her family dog and with her sister, Julz Dunne. Spending Thanksgiving in Belmar, the SI Swimsuit model got to enjoy the beach from a distance as she posed outside with the ocean in sight.
Dunne’s sister also took to Instagram this week to share a hilarious video with the gymnast, seeing the pair lipsync to the Saturday Night Live skit “Back Home Baller.” The sisters poked fun at the fact that they were back home for the holiday break, feeling like they “owned” the place visiting where they grew up. They even got their mom to join in on the fun for a couple of moments, making for a great video.
“@kat_dunne_ sorry,” Dunne commented, tagging her mom.
The countdown is on for the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics season to begin, with their first event coming on Jan. 3 when they compete against Iowa State. Watch it live on ESPN’s SEC Network.