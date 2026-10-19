Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and More SI Swimsuit Models Shine on Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Pink Carpet

Last night, supermodels and A-listers alike descended upon Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif., for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Ahead of the festivities on Sunday, Oct. 18, which featured a special famous guest clad in the brand’s $50 million Fantasy Bra and more, celebrities hit the pink carpet prior to show time.

In addition to several SI Swimsuit models up on the runway—including Ashley Graham, Gabi Moura, Gigi Hadid and Yumi Nu—a number of our brand stars past and present attended the show in person, showing off their glam looks by posing for photographs ahead of the runway show. Below, take a look at just a sampling of last night’s incredible fashion in the front row.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Dunne, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, wore a bubblegum pink dress with a high neckline and a thigh-high slit. The content creator and Baywatch star opted for strappy, jewel-encrusted heels and wore her icy blonde locks in a sleek blowout.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek | Maya Dehlin/Getty Images

Kostek rocked an icy lavender set last night, consisting of a bustier zip-up top and a matching belted skirt. The SI Swimsuit legend paired the ensemble with silver accessories, including a quilted Chanel purse and pointed-toe pumps.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | Maya Dehlin/Getty Images

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue star wore a pink iridescent Marc Bouwer mini dress paired with a Victoria’s Secret robe and black lace stockings. Baylee, who co-won the 2018 Swim Search, and hairstylist Chris McMillan playfully documented the model’s transformation ahead of the pink carpet on Instagram.

XANDRA

XANDRA | Maya Dehlin/Getty Images

XANDRA opted for a stunning baby pink dress for last night’s show, which she accessorized with a pair of nude heels. The three-time SI Swimsuit model and DJ worked with celebrity hairstylist Kat Thompson and makeup artist Dion Xu for glam.

Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton | Katie Flores/Getty Images

One of our favorite looks on the pink carpet, Ponton’s iridescent Sophie Couture gown featured an angel wing-like corset and a sheer train. The two-time SI Swimsuit model wore her blonde locks in soft curls, styled by Glen Coco Oropeza and worked with makeup artist Jennifer Luney Tioseco.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Katie Flores/Getty Images

Thumann, a four-time SI Swimsuit model, opted for an ethereal white Versace gown on last night’s pink carpet, which she paired with soft glam and cascading curls. She collaborated with hairstylist Rikke Gajda and makeup artist Marla Vazquez.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Before hitting the runway to perform hit tracks “Her” and “Body” on the runway, Megan Thee Stallion showcased her personal sense of style on the pink carpet. The rapper and 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star wore a custom Walter Mendez Atelier gown featuring pink crystals with a matching feather boa trailing behind her. She was styled by Los Angeles-based duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald for the occasion.

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