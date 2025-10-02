Olivia Dunne Brings the Heat in Fall-Forward Brown Leather Mini: Shop the $47 Dress
Olivia Dunne is a sassy clapback queen and we love her for it.
The 23-year-old, who celebrated her birthday yesterday, Oct. 1, shared a cheeky TikTok earlier this week that subtly addressed a viral moment from a recent Pittsburgh Pirates game.
Dunne had been filmed cheering for boyfriend Paul Skenes in the stands, where she was spotted wearing a long-sleeve top on a hot day. Some viewers pointed out underarm sweat stains in the clip—prompting an internet discourse she never asked for. But instead of feeding into it, Dunne did what she does best: kept it light.
You can watch the TikTok here.
TikTok clapback
In the video, the gymnast-turned-influencer sang along to a trending audio that said: “Sources confirm your vibe was weird and everyone felt it.” With a playful smirk, she lifted her arm and applied deodorant, clearly poking fun at the internet’s hyperfocus. Her caption was just as breezy and sassy: “trying not to sweat it😅 #iykyk #fyp.”
Bachelor alum and fellow social media star Kelsey Anderson jumped into the comments with full support: “😭 god forbid a girl is hot for her man!!”
Shop the look
Dunne’s outfit was also an edgy statement. She wore the Bold Allure Faux Leather Corset Mini Dress from Windsor, a faux leather number in the perfect warm chocolate-brown shade for early fall. The $46.90 halter-neck piece featured a plunging neckline, sculpted corset bodice and hook-and-eye closure details, hugging her frame to perfection.
She flaunted her tiny waist, toned arms and radiant birthday week glow. Her blonde hair was styled in soft, loose waves with one side in front of her chest and the other behind her neck on her back. The New Jersey native‘s glam featured glowy skin, rosy cheeks, glossy pink lips and her signature winged eyeliner. A pair of dainty gold hoops and a milky white manicure completed the look.
Living her best life
Dunne’s recent content has been peak fall energy. From her New York Fashion Week appearances to her birthday celebration in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana mini alongside Skenes, she’s clearly embracing her post-college era with confidence and style.
The LSU grad and NCAA champ recently wrapped her final gymnastics season with a national title. Now, she’s focused on expanding her media presence, continuing her work with The Livvy Fund and modeling—most notably on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.
“I want to show young girls that you can have it all, and you don’t need to choose between whatever it is you’re passionate about. You can be passionate about music, art,” she shared while on set with the team during her 2023 debut with the magazine in Puerto Rico. You don’t need to pick and choose. You can do it all and be successful. I think you need to set your own expectations for success and dream big.”