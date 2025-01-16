Olivia Jade Serves Major Y2K It Girl Vibes in Madhappy, Juicy Collab
Content creator and influencer Olivia Jade is officially ushering in 2025 with a stylish ode to the early 2000s. The social media star is the face of Madhappy and Juicy Couture’s exclusive apparel collection, a nostalgic yet modern mash-up of two iconic LA-born brands. Think velour tracksuits, trucker hats and baby tees—all updated for the new generation of trendsetters.
Shot against the stunning Malibu coastline, the campaign celebrates California cool while tapping into the quintessential Y2K aesthetic that Juicy fans know and love. The 15-piece collection captures the carefree essence of LA style with a nod to the early aughts.
The 25-year-old, best known for her enviable Instagram feed, YouTube presence and calm, chatty GRWM (get ready with me) videos, looks ultra cozy and youthful in the new campaign. The drop includes a hot pink, baby blue and black set, complete with Madhappy’s signature stitching in Juicy’s iconic rhinestone format emblazoned across the butt.
“Juicy Couture is an iconic brand. We experienced its rise to fame first-hand growing up in Los Angeles. It’s been a privilege to work on this collection and inject Madhappy’s point of view into Juicy’s world,” said Madhappy cofounder Noah Raf in a press release.
In light of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Madhappy and Juicy Couture are donating a portion of the proceeds from the collection to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund. The initiative aims to rebuild and restore the lives of the most affected and underserved populations across the state.
The Madhappy x Juicy Couture collection is available exclusively on Madhappy.com and in Madhappy retail locations.
Jade’s involvement with the campaign adds another layer of allure. The social media sensation has been teasing a new cosmetics line on the horizon, further cementing her status as a multi-faceted creator with impeccable style and undeniable charm. Her signature GRWM videos, often featuring laid-back beauty tutorials and travel vlogs, make her the perfect ambassador for this nostalgic collection.
Madhappy x Juicy Couture Bling Velour Zip Up, $175 and Juicy Couture Bling Velour Track Pant, $150 (madhappy.com)
The set features a fitted silhouette with rhinestone logos on the front and back. Key details include a heart-shaped metal zipper pull, ribbed cuffs and waistband and custom aglet drawcords for a sleek, adjustable finish.
Whether you’re reminiscing about your middle school Juicy tracksuit or discovering the brand for the first time, this collab is your sign to lean into the Y2K resurgence.