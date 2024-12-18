Olivia Munn Is Breathtaking in Backless Halter-Neck Gown to Support Husband John Mulaney
Olivia Munn looked radiant as ever as she dazzled on the red carpet to support her husband, John Mulaney, who stars in Simon Rich’s Broadway show All In: Comedy About Love.
The Beyond the Break star stepped out at the Broadway gala in a ravishing mocha gown that created a heavenly pool at the feet of the celebrity. The dress––which Munn shared on Instagram was courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent––had several cut-outs including a cheeky slit at the front of the outfit as well as a large cut-out located at the upper back of Munn’s body.
A high-neck, halter top shape elevated this dress even more, especially since the top implemented a sheer fabric to differentiate between where the halter top stopped and where the mocha solid coloring began. To top off her piece, Munn opted for a square earring, showing that the star knows how to experiment with different shapes and sizes in the name of fashion.
Munn wasn’t the only person who delivered an impressive look on the red carpet. Mulaney also served up a dapper ‘fit that is certainly worthy of some praise.
The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse voice actor went with a neat dark grey suit with a two-button wide-notch suit jacket. As with most suits, Mulaney kept the interior simple with a white button-up dress shirt as well as a traditional black tie to match. The comedian’s long bangs brought everything together to give a dressy casual look for the ages.
Together, the pair looks incredibly stunning. And the adoring sentiments can certainly be seen in the comments.
“I’ll never get over how gorgeous you are! Everything about you is so precious 🤍,” one comment expressed.
“Love that rich mocha color on you. Stunning,” another comment read.
“OMG you are absolutely BEAUTIFUL. And you and John couldn't be cuter together if y'all tried 😍❤️🥰,” one fan complimented.
Munn and Mulaney’s marriage is officially nearing six months, with the couple getting married in New York back in July 2024. Their relationship was far from traditional as it seemed that the two kept crossing the same paths but somehow missed out on each other like ships in the night. However, the pair eventually synced up perfectly, cementing their romance in 2021 with the announcement that they were expecting their first child.
After their son Malcolm was born, Munn and Mulaney expanded their family once more with the birth of their daughter Méi in Sept. 2024 via surrogacy.
With Munn and Mulaney’s relationship getting more adorable with every red carpet event they attend, we hope to see more breathtaking outfits from the celebrities in the near future.