8 Outfit Essentials to Style for a Weekend in Montauk, N.Y., According to a Fashion Editor
Labor Day may be on the horizon, but there is still plenty of time to book that last-minute summer vacation. If you’re looking for a stateside getaway, Montauk. N.Y., is the perfect location to get outside and soak up the sun.
The Long Island peninsula has a little something for everyone, from state parks and the famous Montauk Point Lighthouse to top-rated beaches. No matter how you choose to spend a long weekend in Montauk, we’ve got you covered where your suitcase is concerned. Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet has curated exactly what to wear during your visit.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
BABY Layered Red Sunglasses, $198 (bonnieclyde.la)
Protect your eyes in style with these oval-shaped red frames with brown lenses. These sunnies offer complete UVA/UVB protection and are also available in a number of other colors.
Portofino Handknotted Clutch, $118 (jcrew.com)
Dress this natural raffia clutch up or down while carrying all of your essentials.
Hunza G Gina Seersucker Bikini, $240 (net-a-porter.com)
Made with the brand’s signature crinkle fabric, this one-size-fits-all bikini comes in the most beautiful shade of blue.
Soleil Tank Market Stripe, $95 (staud.clothing)
This ribbed knit cami is the ideal layering piece, and you can easily throw a cozy crewneck over top if you get too chilly at the beach.
The Grace, $228 (kule.com)
Speaking of a crewneck, look no further than this comfy, cream-colored option, which will seamlessly transition between seasons.
Nili Lotan Russel Frayed Denim Shorts, $350 (net-a-porter.com)
These structured denim cut-off shorts feature a frayed hem and a high-waist, and hit flatteringly at mid-thigh.
Carmina Cord Wrap Sandal, $275 (veronicabeard.com)
The ultimate sporty chic sandal for your beachside getaway, these thong sandals feature red bungee-cord straps that will take you from the beach to happy hour with ease.
Puffy U-Link Earrings, $118 (jenny-bird.com)
No vacation look is complete without accessories, and these gold U-shaped hoops are simple, yet statement-making.
All item selections by Margot Zamet,