8 Outfit Essentials to Style for a Weekend in Montauk, N.Y., According to a Fashion Editor

Curate the perfect suitcase for your beachside getaway.

Cara O’Bleness

What to wear in Montauk, N.Y.
What to wear in Montauk, N.Y. / Bonnie Clyde, Jenny Bird, Net-a-Porter, KULE, J.Crew, Veronica Beard, STAUD

Labor Day may be on the horizon, but there is still plenty of time to book that last-minute summer vacation. If you’re looking for a stateside getaway, Montauk. N.Y., is the perfect location to get outside and soak up the sun.

The Long Island peninsula has a little something for everyone, from state parks and the famous Montauk Point Lighthouse to top-rated beaches. No matter how you choose to spend a long weekend in Montauk, we’ve got you covered where your suitcase is concerned. Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet has curated exactly what to wear during your visit.

BABY Layered Red Sunglasses, $198 (bonnieclyde.la)

Red sunglasses
Bonnie Clyde

Protect your eyes in style with these oval-shaped red frames with brown lenses. These sunnies offer complete UVA/UVB protection and are also available in a number of other colors.

Portofino Handknotted Clutch, $118 (jcrew.com)

Clutch
J.Crew

Dress this natural raffia clutch up or down while carrying all of your essentials.

Hunza G Gina Seersucker Bikini, $240 (net-a-porter.com)

Hunza G bikini
Net-a-Porter

Made with the brand’s signature crinkle fabric, this one-size-fits-all bikini comes in the most beautiful shade of blue.

Soleil Tank Market Stripe, $95 (staud.clothing)

Striped tank top
STAUD

This ribbed knit cami is the ideal layering piece, and you can easily throw a cozy crewneck over top if you get too chilly at the beach.

The Grace, $228 (kule.com)

Grace crewneck
KULE

Speaking of a crewneck, look no further than this comfy, cream-colored option, which will seamlessly transition between seasons.

Nili Lotan Russel Frayed Denim Shorts, $350 (net-a-porter.com)

Frayed denim shorts
Net-a-Porter

These structured denim cut-off shorts feature a frayed hem and a high-waist, and hit flatteringly at mid-thigh.

Carmina Cord Wrap Sandal, $275 (veronicabeard.com)

Wrap sandals
Veronica Beard

The ultimate sporty chic sandal for your beachside getaway, these thong sandals feature red bungee-cord straps that will take you from the beach to happy hour with ease.

Puffy U-Link Earrings, $118 (jenny-bird.com)

U-link earrings
Jenny Bird

No vacation look is complete without accessories, and these gold U-shaped hoops are simple, yet statement-making.

All item selections by Margot Zamet,

