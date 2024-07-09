Paige Lorenze Blends Fashion and Sport With Elegant Courtside Style at Wimbledon
Since she started dating professional tennis player Tommy Paul in 2022, content creator Paige Lorenze has made it her mission to blend fashion with the racket sport.
Beyond releasing a tennis-inspired collection through her brand, Dairy Boy, last fall—and hosting an accompanying pop-up shop at the 2023 US Open—Lorenze can be found on the sidelines of most major tournaments (and at almost every one of Paul’s matches) in her most chic outfits. The 2024 Wimbledon Championships have been no exception.
The Grand Slam tournament has always played host to elegant fashion. Between appearances by the ever-fashionable royal family members and countless celebrities dedicated to the tradition of the grass-court tournament, Wimbledon has established itself as a high-fashion affair. The inspiring Lorenze was, of course, happy to comply.
For an appearance at one of Paul’s early matches at the two-week long tournament, the 26-year-old donned a stunning strapless dress in a cream and black polka dot print. She paired the Self-Portrait midi with strappy heel from Jimmy Choo and a deep red handbag.
The fabulous look came after the popular vlogger announced her brand’s first ready-to-wear collection. Designed to reflect her style—developed with an eye to her personal brand and her affinity for tennis—the collection is meant to help wearers stay “true to our roots—outdoorsy and feminine—while also embracing the joy of dressing up,” she wrote in the announcement.
Wimbledon may have initiated the tradition of blending tennis and elegance, but Lorenze is taking it to a whole new level.