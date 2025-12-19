Paige Spiranac Tees Off in a Navy Halter Top and White Mini Skirt
Paige Spiranac is heading into the new year swinging.
The golfer took to her Instagram to post a video of her practicing her wide shots. In the video, she sported a cute, sporty look that others should replicate if they desire to be as stylish as she was on the green. Her navy blue halter top paired with her white tennis skirt made for an effortless and flirty look. She topped off her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, as well as white socks that peeked just above her shoes.
Needless to say, Spiranac is no stranger to making sure her entire look is flawless, especially when it comes to her blonde tresses. For this look, she styled her hair in a ponytail with three sections separated by ties. It’s an elegant hairstyle for sure, and it also allows her to perfect her swings without worrying about her hair falling in her eyes.
How Spiranac glamorized the green
Spiranac has had an incredible year fashion-wise. Including her most recent attire, her looks are always immaculately polished. What’s more, she can rock both vibrant and neutral colors, but elevates them to appear absolutely sensational.
A vote of praise was warranted for her light blue piece that she wore in October. The white detailing of the dress was eye-catching, like the single white line going down the middle of the garment. This choice was simple, but Spiranac proved that even the most basic looks can make a statement.
What was also to adore about this look was that she went against the grain. Rather than putting on white sneakers like most typically would, she instead wore a pair of light pink shoes, which made the ensemble much more memorable.
Out of all her looks this year, another easy favorite consisted of her purple look, since this isn’t a pigment one often sees on the golf playing field. She stunned in this May outfit, wearing a lovely purple floral print top that was cropped at a flattering length. Her skirt complemented the hues of the top exceptionally well.
For this selection, her hair was let to blow in the wind, highlighting that Spiranac loves to shake up her hairdo and knows exactly when to style it a certain way.
With these three looks alone, Spiranac scored a 10 out of 10 this year. She’s not one to count out in the world of athletic fashion, and it’ll be a delight to see all the glamor she’s going to bring in the new year.