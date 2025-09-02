Paige Spiranac’s U.S. Open Outfit Is the Perfect Sporty Glam Combo
Paige Spiranac traded the golf course for the tennis court (at least, for the day) as the SI Swimsuit brand staple attended the 2025 U.S. Open in New York City last Thursday.
While cheering on its competitors—which include fellow SI Swimsuit alumni, Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka—the content creator and model sported an all-black look in the stands. Spiranac paired a halter-neck jumpsuit with a gold chain belt to add some color to the solid-colored garment, and accessorized the ’fit with skinny gold hoops and a necklace (featuring a cursive “P”).
We’re not surprised that Spinanac showed up to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in style. In fact, she previously chatted with our team about how her outfits (both on and off the course) can actually impact how she conquers the day.
“Golf is all about confidence, and I definitely play better when I’m feeling good! But it also applies to life,” she explained. When the former professional golfer is in action, she says that she feels (and performs) best in limited fabric.
“If you’ve been following me for awhile you know I have this working theory that I play better when I wear less clothes,” she told her followers via X in June.
“Taking a little extra time in the morning to put together an outfit you feel great in can really turn your mood around,” the model elaborated to SI Swimsuit. “I choose to express myself in a certain way, and I challenge others to find their own personal style they feel most confident in because it makes a difference!”
Additionally, Spiranac has been tuning into more than one U.S. Open this summer, and had her eyes on the annual golf competition in Pittsburgh, Pa., for its prestigious tournament in June.
“This is going to be a grueling test of golf,” Spiranac said 24 hours before the competition kicked off on June 12. “It is going to be a true test from start to finish every single shot,” she added, telling her fanbase that she was “looking for carnage” on the green.
California native J.J. Spaun took home the gold at the golf tournament, following the four-day contest at Oakmont Country Club. He was one of two Americans (alongside Cameron Young, who tied for fourth place) to round out the top five finishers. Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre took the number two spot, Norway’s Viktor Hovland snagged third and England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz joined Young in fourth place.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!