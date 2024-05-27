Peony Swimwear Launches New Carbon Neutral Collection
Peony launched its swimwear and resort wear in 2019 with a commitment to sustainability, which remains a core tenant of the brand five years later. At the company’s studio in Australia, designs are made by hand and fabrics are woven from yarn, giving each piece distinct character. Swimwear fabrics are sourced from recycled material, signaling a dedication to the very ocean that the pieces are intended to celebrate.
All of this and more is true of the brand’s latest collection. Aptly titled “Del Mar,” the brand’s summer swimwear is “a love-letter to the natural world, where silhouettes move to the rhythm of the ocean, enlivened through a color palette of turquoise blue and seafoam green,” according to the brand.
The latest collection, composed of “beautiful, enduring pieces that respect and preserve the natural world,” signals a continuation of the brand’s dedication to sustainable fashion and nature. While there are so many stunning silhouettes and patterns to choose from, below are a handful of the pieces that most spoke to us. Be sure to check out the full collection here.
Peony Swimwear Everlasting Balconette, $140 (us.peonyswimwear.com)
A popular pick from the brand, this supportive underwire bikini top is back for the summer in “Seychelles,” a soft blue-and-green floral print. To get the full look, snag the Mid High-Cut Pant ($110) in the same print.
Pointelle Shift Mini Dress, $340 (us.peonyswimwear.com)
Made from cotton crochet and hemmed with scallop detailing, this sweet mini is the perfect cover-up for a day on the beach or by the pool. Or, dress it up with nice summer sandals and show the A-line number off at a coastal dinner.
Ruched Vacation One-Piece, $230 (us.peonyswimwear.com)
For a good one-piece, opt for this ruched halter neck from the sustainable brand. The moderate coverage swimsuit comes in three colors, and we love this “Maple” shade.
Ruched String Tri, $110 (us.peonyswimwear.com)
The ruching in this pick turns a classic string bikini into something more unique and elevated. Pair with the Ruched Channel String Pant ($110) in “pistachio” for the full look.