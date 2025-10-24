5 Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes That Incorporate Swimwear
Halloween is offiically one week away—and if you don’t have your costume sorted yet, don’t worry. There’s still plenty of time to put together a scary good ensemble. Some even better news? Creating this year’s costume around a swimsuit has never been easier.
Whether you’re looking to channel a few Wicked-ly good characters or prefer to stick to a classic, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have put together five impeccable options below. Each costume features a one-piece or bikini as the focal point, with accessories, footwear and even glam chosen for you. Not only will there be no question who you’re repping this spooky season, you’ll be a shoo-in for winner of this year’s costume contest.
Wendy Peffercorn from The Sandlot
“We love a ’90s moment, and Wendy from The Sandlot is the ultimate inspiration,” Wentworth says. “This ruched red Norma Kamali suit paired with white sneakers, cat-eye sunnies and a red lip makes this an effortless and nostalgic costume.”
Norma Kamali Cayla Bodysuit, $98 (revolve.com)
The Lost Lolita Sunglasses, $59.99 (lespecs.com)
Jennifer Behr Aida Velvet Bow Barrette, $110. 60 (saksfifthavenue.com)
Red Whistle, $5.99 (amazon.com)
Men’s Club C 85 Shoes, $75 (reebok.com)
Tanning Club Golden Glow SPF 15, $36 (revolve.com)
Pure ColorMatte Lipstick, $42 (esteelauder.com)
Mermaid
“Because who doesn’t want to be a mermaid?” Wentworth points out. “This shell-inspired Oséree bikini feels like a chic take on the fantasy—paired with a sequin mini skirt (which you’ll get plenty of future wear from), shell-accented kitten heels and elevated beach inspired jewels.”
Lumière Shell Metallic Bikini, $381 (net-a-porter.com)
Lilia Sequined Mini Skirt, $425 (modaoperandi.com)
Beaded Kitten Heel Sandals, $75.90 (zara.com)
Mermaid Tears Bracelet, $50 (ettika.com)
Starfish Statement Pendant Necklace, $70 (revolve.com)
Glinda from Wicked
“This metallic Miaou bikini is elegant and unique,” Wentworth notes. “Worn with a beaded mini skirt and satin ballet flats, you have a dreamy and feminine look with just the right amount of sparkle—Glinda, without having to sport a ball gown.”
Cora Bikini Top and Bambi Bottom, $135 (miaou.com)
Yasmin Hand Beaded Mini Skirt, $420 (astaresort.com)
Gibsen Ballet Flats Blush Satin, $130 (dolcevita.com)
Glinda’s Bubble Crown, $34.95 (nbcstore.com)
Glinda Upland for Good Sunglasses, $119 (diffeyewear.com)
Glinda’s Bubble Wand, $34.95 (nbcstore.com)
Elphaba from Wicked
“Our favorite Tropic of C suit gives a subtle nod to Elphaba in this green tie-dye colorway,” Wentworth shares. “Lace details and cape tops are both definitely having a moment, and they make the perfect witchy, yet style-forward pairings here.”
Asymmetric Textured Cape, $45.90 (zara.com)
Lace Leather Shorts, $149 (zara.com)
Praia Top, $95 and Bottom, $95 (tropicofc.com)
Schutz Keira Up Boot, $278 (revolve.com)
Black Witch Hat, $19.99 (amazon.com)
Workout Barbie
“Workout Barbie was onto something with this look,” Wentworth states. “A blue Hunza G one-piece makes the perfect leotard substitute—sculpting and extremely wearable. Pair it with matching blue tights and this chunky ’80s-inspired statement belt for a playful and retro costume.”