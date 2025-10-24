Swimsuit

5 Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes That Incorporate Swimwear

From two ‘Wicked’-ly good selections to a nod to the 1990s, these outfits are sure to impress.

Wicked-inspired Halloween costume
Wicked-inspired Halloween costume / Valerie Macon/Getty Images, Miaou, Asta Resort, Dolce Vita, NBC Store and DIFF Eyewear

Halloween is offiically one week away—and if you don’t have your costume sorted yet, don’t worry. There’s still plenty of time to put together a scary good ensemble. Some even better news? Creating this year’s costume around a swimsuit has never been easier.

Whether you’re looking to channel a few Wicked-ly good characters or prefer to stick to a classic, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have put together five impeccable options below. Each costume features a one-piece or bikini as the focal point, with accessories, footwear and even glam chosen for you. Not only will there be no question who you’re repping this spooky season, you’ll be a shoo-in for winner of this year’s costume contest.

Wendy Peffercorn from The Sandlot

Wendy Peffercorn from The Sandlot
Wendy Peffercorn from The Sandlot / SI Swimsuit Instagram

“We love a ’90s moment, and Wendy from The Sandlot is the ultimate inspiration,” Wentworth says. “This ruched red Norma Kamali suit paired with white sneakers, cat-eye sunnies and a red lip makes this an effortless and nostalgic costume.”

Norma Kamali Cayla Bodysuit, $98 (revolve.com)

Red bodysuit
Revolve

The Lost Lolita Sunglasses, $59.99 (lespecs.com)

White sunglasses
Le Specs

Jennifer Behr Aida Velvet Bow Barrette, $110. 60 (saksfifthavenue.com)

Red bow
Saks Fifth Avenue

Red Whistle, $5.99 (amazon.com)

Red whistle
Amazon

Men’s Club C 85 Shoes, $75 (reebok.com)

White tennis shoe
Reebok

Tanning Club Golden Glow SPF 15, $36 (revolve.com)

Tanning oil
Revolve

Pure ColorMatte Lipstick, $42 (esteelauder.com)

Red lipstick
Estee Lauder

Mermaid

Mermaid costume
Mermaid costume / SI Swimsuit Instagram

“Because who doesn’t want to be a mermaid?” Wentworth points out. “This shell-inspired Oséree bikini feels like a chic take on the fantasy—paired with a sequin mini skirt (which you’ll get plenty of future wear from), shell-accented kitten heels and elevated beach inspired jewels.”

Lumière Shell Metallic Bikini, $381 (net-a-porter.com)

Shell bikini
Net-a-Porter

Lilia Sequined Mini Skirt, $425 (modaoperandi.com)

Sequined mini skirt
Moda Operandi

Beaded Kitten Heel Sandals, $75.90 (zara.com)

Beaded kitten heel
Zara

Mermaid Tears Bracelet, $50 (ettika.com)

Bracelet
Ettika

Starfish Statement Pendant Necklace, $70 (revolve.com)

Starfish necklace
Revolve

Glinda from Wicked

Glinda from Wicked
Glinda from Wicked / SI Swimsuit Instagram

“This metallic Miaou bikini is elegant and unique,” Wentworth notes. “Worn with a beaded mini skirt and satin ballet flats, you have a dreamy and feminine look with just the right amount of sparkle—Glinda, without having to sport a ball gown.”

Cora Bikini Top and Bambi Bottom, $135 (miaou.com)

Pink bikini
Miaou

Yasmin Hand Beaded Mini Skirt, $420 (astaresort.com)

Pink beaded skirt
Asta Resort

Gibsen Ballet Flats Blush Satin, $130 (dolcevita.com)

Pink ballet flats
Dolce Vita

Glinda’s Bubble Crown, $34.95 (nbcstore.com)

Crown
NBC Store

Glinda Upland for Good Sunglasses, $119 (diffeyewear.com)

Pink sunglasses
DIFF Eyewear

Glinda’s Bubble Wand, $34.95 (nbcstore.com)

Wand
NBC Store

Elphaba from Wicked

Elphaba from Wicked
Elphaba from Wicked / SI Swimsuit Instagram

“Our favorite Tropic of C suit gives a subtle nod to Elphaba in this green tie-dye colorway,” Wentworth shares. “Lace details and cape tops are both definitely having a moment, and they make the perfect witchy, yet style-forward pairings here.”

Asymmetric Textured Cape, $45.90 (zara.com)

Black cape
Zara

Lace Leather Shorts, $149 (zara.com)

Leather shorts
Zara

Praia Top, $95 and Bottom, $95 (tropicofc.com)

Green bikini
Tropic of C

Schutz Keira Up Boot, $278 (revolve.com)

Black boot
Revolve

Black Witch Hat, $19.99 (amazon.com)

Witch hat
Amazon

Workout Barbie

Workout Barbie
Workout Barbie / SI Swimsuit Instagram

“Workout Barbie was onto something with this look,” Wentworth states. “A blue Hunza G one-piece makes the perfect leotard substitute—sculpting and extremely wearable. Pair it with matching blue tights and this chunky ’80s-inspired statement belt for a playful and retro costume.”

Square Neck Swim, $225 (hunzag.com)

Blue swimsuit
Hunza G

Blue Semi-Opaque Tights, $8.99 (amazon.com)

Blue tights
Amazon

Pink Vintage Wide Stretchy Belt, $25.99 (amazon.com)

Pink belt
Amazon

New Balance 530 Sneakers, $99.99 (shopbop.com)

Sneakers
Shopbop

Fuchsia Knitted Leg Warmers, $22 (wolfandbadger.com)

Leg warmers
Wolf and Badger

Blue Workout Headband, $7.99 (amazon.com)

Blue workout headband
Amazon
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

