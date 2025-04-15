Rachael Kirkconnell’s Earth-Toned Swimsuit Moment Is Pure Golden-Hour Perfection
The internet is going crazy for Rachael Kirkconnell’s Coachella look, and honestly, can you blame them?
The 28-year-old Bachelor alum put her striking green eyes on display with her “desert disco” inspired outfit for her first Coachella festival. In the look, Kirkconnell sported a nude bedazzled mesh bikini with a crocheted long-sleeve dress over top. The dress was also embellished with brown beading at the hem, which added another textural element to the look.
The content creator then added some stunning statement accessories such as a chunky gold bangle, multicolored rings and large embellished hoops. Dangled from the hoops were gold hardware and charms.
Kirkconnell kept her makeup glowy and luxurious with a pink smoky eye, winged liner and coral blush. She finished the ‘fit by slicking her hair into a high ponytail with loose waves.
Despite it being her first time at the festival, Kirkconnell dressed like a pro. In a post shared to her 1.1 million Instagram followers, fans showed unwavering support of Kirkconnell’s look, with some even calling it their favorite of the weekend:
“The most beautiful person to ever exist,” one commenter chimed in.
“You are legitimately the prettiest person in the world,” another agreed.
“This is the best coachella outfit i’ve seen,” another user concurred.
“And The award for Coachella look of the year goes to,” a fan elaborated.
Members across Bachelor Nation also complimented the Season 25 winner’s festival ensemble. The ladies may not have been on the same season, but they did share a similar sentiment:
“Now this is what I’m talking about 😍,” Season 28’s Maria Georgas commented.
“🔥🔥🔥,” Season 21’s Corinne Olympios added.
“Insane 🔥,” Season 27 winner, Katy Biggar shared.
“One of my FAV LOOKS OF THE WEEKEND 🔥,” Season 29’s Dina Lupancu exclaimed.
Kirkconnell debuted another festival look during her time in the desert, including a white, sheer, floral midi dress that looked whimsical and dreamy. She paired the dainty and girly ensemble with contrasting black cowboy boots and a matching black beaded bag.
Our favorite part, however, may just be the chunky layered necklaces—one green and one blue—that accentuated the v-neck silouhette of the garment.
“had a time under the palms 🤎🫧🌴🌈” Kirkconnell shared in a video displaying her Coachella outfit. The video also adds some behind the scenes footage from Kirkconnell’s time at the festival, such as snapshots of cotton candy skies, concert clips and outtakes from her drives in the Coachella Valley.