Rachel Stuhlmann Brings Elegance to US Open in Pearl-Trimmed Black Mini Dress
Tennis content creator and USPTA certified professional coach Rachel Stuhlmann has been enjoying her time in the grandstands at the US Open, and she’s bringing her best fashion along with her.
The 32-year-old attended the tournament held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in a ladylike black designer mini dress by Nadine Merabi. The short-sleeved garment featured pearl accents around the high neck and at the pockets in front.
Stuhlmann showed off her chic outfit on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 29, as she posed in front of the court. The Missouri native styled her long, dark locks in sleek waves and opted for no accessories in order to let her dress shine.
“It’s hard for me to describe the feeling the US Open gives me!❤️ Such a special tournament!✨🎾,”Stuhlmann wrote in her caption. “Thank you @nadinemerabi, such a gorgeous dress for such a fun moment😍.”
Tons of her 310,000 fans on the platform chimed into the comments section with praise.
“Stunning!!! 🔥,” one person wrote.
“It’s giving old money 👏👏,” another added.
“YES QUEEN 🔥🔥🔥,” someone else gushed.
“So dreamy🎾😍 and that dress!!!” an additional follower cheered.
When we spoke with the athlete and multimedia superstar last fall, Stuhlmann spoke about the authenticity of her personal brand, which all started with embracing her true self on her social media platforms.
“I really want to be myself in this industry,” she said. “I’m going to post what I want, I’m going to wear what I want. Whatever I wear does not change my knowledge of the sport, [or the fact] that I can strategically talk about the sport, that I can play the sport really well. So [when I started] posting in my own style, that’s when my brand really took off, when I just really started being authentically myself.”