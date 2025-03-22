Rachel Zegler Paired Her Sparkly Royal Blue Jumpsuit With the Most Fitting, Stunning Accessory
Rachel Zegler turned the streets of New York City into her fairy tale runway this week while doing press for Snow White, which officially hit theaters on Friday, March 21. On Thursday, the actress, best known for her roles on West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, stepped out in a striking monochrome blue ensemble, exuding modern-day girlboss princess energy.
The 23-year-old donned a dazzling royal blue jumpsuit by Sergio Hudson featuring a sparkly halter-neck, backless top tucked into wide-leg tailored pants. Her glamorous look was styled by Sarah Slutsky Tooley, who has been curating Zegler’s phenomenal press tour outfits.
But it was her statement accessory that truly captured everyone’s attention—the Cult Gaia apple-shaped Mela Clutch ($798). A fitting nod to her role as Snow White, the golden, intricately designer purse was playful, beautifully unique and a clever homage to the iconic motif.
The golden piece, featuring an antique brass finish, lined interior, and top hinge closure is a thoughtful, high-fashion tribute to the iconic fairy tale motif. The eye-catching bag, available for preorder, has already sparked buzz, with fans wondering if it could become Cult Gaia’s next viral sensation, following the success of the masterpieces that are the Florence Clutch ($398) and Pearl Bag ($418)—both known for their luxe sculptural designs.
For glam, makeup artist Allan Avendaño created a sultry, smoky yet fresh look featuring dewy skin, feathered brows, dark lashes, bronze shadow and chiseled cheekbones. Meanwhile, the New Jersey native’s hair was styled loose and smooth with bouncy curls at the ends, a side part and one side tucked behind her ear, completing her effortlessly elegant vibe. She completed the look with dangly diamond earrings and rings from Harkness Fine Jewellery.
Zegler’s casting in the live-action remake was met with backlash from some critics who questioned her suitability for the role. As a Colombian-American actress, she deviated from the traditional portrayal of the character as a fair-skinned princess with “skin as white as snow,” described in the original Brothers Grimm tale. Critics argued that choosing someone who didn’t fit this historical description was a departure from the story’s roots. Others expressed frustration, saying that Disney prioritized diversity in ways they felt strayed from the original film’s aesthetic.
Zegler, however, has been clear that her casting was not about tokenism or checking a diversity box—it was about her talent. “The reality is, I was given a chance because I could sing,” she stated, crediting Snow White coproducer Marc Platt and director Marc Webb for recognizing her abilities during auditions. At the time, Zegler’s performance in West Side Story hadn’t been released, leaving no public record of her acting skills—just a heartfelt recommendation from Steven Spielberg and her powerful audition. “They saw something. Something they could invest in for the future,” she reflected. “My only prayer for the future of diversity and inclusion is that we invest in and nurture talent no matter what they look like.”
Webb praised Zegler’s natural connection to the role. “Snow White has an optimistic, youthful grace. Even in her darkest moments, she finds humanity and beauty in others. I think Rachel has that in her spirit,” he said. “And it doesn’t hurt that during her screen test, she made us weep with her rendition of ‘Waiting on a Wish.’”